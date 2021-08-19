Quake Gets a New ESRB Rating for PC and Consoles, Further Hinting at a Franchise Revival

In recent days evidence has emerged that Bethesda has big plans for the Quake franchise, and now another juicy clue has dropped. Today, the ESRB posted a new rating for Quake, which will apparently be coming to PC and all current and next-gen consoles. While the ESRB doesn’t state it outright, it seems likely this is a modernized port of the original Quake, similar to the Doom Classics Bethesda and id Software released back in 2019.

Eagle-eyed fans on the Quake subreddit have also noticed that the game’s Steam beta branch has also been updated, further hinting something is going on.

For those who haven’t been keeping up, the QuakeCon 2021 schedule let slip that a “revitalized edition” of Quake is coming, with Wolfenstein developer MachineGames having some involvement in the project.

Quake is back, in this special stream John Linneman from Digital Foundry talks to Jerk Gustafsson of Machine Games about the title's iconic legacy and what it meant to both of them. The pair will also discuss the additional content Machine Games have contributed to this revitalized edition.

While it now seems like a classic re-release is part of the plans, according to rumors from noted insider Shpeshal Ed/Nick a much more substantial project is also in the works…

I'm told there is allegedly a new Quake game in development. I think there might be a few studios involved in this...I don't it is just id, I think it might be MachineGames involved. The other thing I was told, is it's allegedly got a female protagonist. I asked, is [...] this single-player, is it multiplayer, is it both? Apparently, it's both? It's going to have single-player and multiplayer. It seems like it's a full-on Quake game.

We don’t have to wait long to find out what’s going on with Quake, as QuakeCon 2019 kicks off in a couple hours at 2pm ET. You can check out the full schedule here.