QuakeCon 2021 Schedule Hints at a Quake Project from MachineGames, Doom Eternal Update

QuakeCon 2021 is coming up next week, and the digital event’s schedule hints at some interesting announcements from Bethesda. QuakeCon will run for three days, but most of the big “signature” panels that may include actual announcements and new info are concentrated on Day 1. These include a Quake 25th anniversary panel with id Software and… Wolfenstein developer MachineGames. Hmmm! Could a Quake project from MachineGames be in the works? That would be a surprising move considering they’ve usually focused on story-driven stuff, but they certainly have the FPS chops. Meanwhile, we’ll also be getting a “Doom Eternal studio update,” which should contain some new info about that game.

You can check out the full QuakeCon 2021 schedule (click on the image for full resolution) and details about the Day 1 “signature” panels, below.

Welcome to QuakeCon 2021: 2 p.m. ET

Celebrating 25 Years of Quake with id Software and MachineGames: 2:05 p.m. ET - Kevin Cloud and Marty Stratton from id Software and Jerk Gustafsson from MachineGames discuss the impact and legacy of the original Quake on its 25th anniversary.

Deep Dive into DEATHLOOP with Arkane Lyon: 2:30 p.m. ET - Arkane Lyon gets the community … looped in … on the details of the upcoming PlayStation 5 console exclusive DEATHLOOP – including a special discussion about multiplayer.

Fallout 76: Making Appalachia Your Own with Fallout Worlds: 3 p.m. ET - Join members of the Fallout 76 development team as they discuss how the game is evolving and take an in-depth look at our upcoming Fallout Worlds Update.

Inside the Award-Winning The Elder Scrolls Online with ZeniMax Online Studios: 3:30 p.m. ET - Matt Firor and Rich Lambert take players inside ESO and discuss the great additions to the game and what new players can expect from the award-winning MMO.

Reliving the Opening of Skyrim with the Creators from BGS: 4 p.m. ET - Hey you! You're finally awake. Celebrate Skyrim's 10th anniversary and watch the opening moments of Skyrim as the creators share insider stories and relive memories from development.

Doom Eternal Studio Update with Marty and Hugo: 4:30 p.m. ET - id Software's Marty Stratton and Hugo Martin bring fans up-to-date on everything happening with Doom Eternal.

QuakeCon 2021 runs from August 19 to August 21. What are you hoping for from the show?