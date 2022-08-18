Menu
Fallout 76 – Expeditions: The Pitt Locks Down a September Release Date

Nathan Birch
Aug 18, 2022
Fallout 76 Expeditions The Pitt

Grab your Pittsburgh travel guides, because today during QuakeCon Bethesda announced a release date for Fallout 76 – Expeditions: The Pitt. For those haven’t been keeping up, Expeditions are new repeatable randomized missions that happen “offsite” from the main Fallout 76 map. As the name implies, The Pitt reintroduces Fallout’s irradiated version of Pittsburgh, last seen in a well-like Fallout 3 expansion. You can check out a quick story trailer for Fallout 76 – Expeditions: The Pitt, below.

Need to know more? Here’s the official description for Fallout 76 – Expeditions: The Pitt…

"Expeditions: The Pitt is the next major content update for Fallout 76. Travel beyond the borders of Appalachia to The Pitt – a grim industrial wasteland crippled by conflict and awash with radiation. You will assist the Union, a fledgling band of freedom fighters in a desperate attempt to reclaim their home from a power-hungry raider faction known as the Fanatics. Forge new alliances, undertake new challenges, and earn all-new rewards when Expeditions: The Pitt launches free for all Fallout 76 players."

  • New Location: The Pitt - For the first time since Fallout 3, players are invited to journey back to post-war Pittsburgh. Once a beacon of industry, nuclear war has ravaged the once great city. Increased levels of radiation have mutated its citizens, causing strife and warring factions to emerge from the chaos. Defend yourself against all manner of creatures, including the return of the deadly and aggressive Trogs, as you explore the dense city streets and underground labyrinth of The Pitt.
  • Expeditions - Expeditions are large-scale repeatable missions for groups of up to 4 players. From Whitespring Refuge in Appalachia, players will power a Vertibird to transport them into the heart of The Pitt. What awaits are randomized, repeatable, end-game missions designed to test the most experienced and prepared groups. Conquer Expeditions to earn Stamps, a new currency exchangeable for powerful and rare Expedition-themed rewards.
  • New Story, Factions, and Rewards - Expeditions: The Pitt introduces a new storyline centered around two warring factions: the blue-collar freedom fighters of the Union, and the power-hungry raider faction of the Fanatics. Fight for the Union to help reclaim their home. Meet its eccentric and mechanically skilled leaders, learn about the uneasy ties that bind them, and uncover how the toxic wasteland of The Pitt is driving its inhabitants to madness. Gain favor with the Union to earn powerful new weapons and armor crafted by Union mechanics.

Bethesda will be selling a Expeditions: The Pitt “recruitment bundle,” which will also be included if you buy The-Pitt-themed Fallout 76 Deluxe Edition. Here’s what’s included.

Fallout 76 is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and playable via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. Expeditions: The Pitt launches on September 13.

