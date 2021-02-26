PS5 Firmware Update to Enable SSD Expansion This Summer

The ability of SSD expansion built into the PlayStation 5 was unveiled almost a year ago by System Architect Mark Cerny. Sony, in fact, did add an NVMe M.2 port for this specific purpose, but when the console launched in November, we learned that it would not be active for the time being; a later firmware update would actually enable the SSD expansion. Right now, if you try to insert an NVMe SSD through the M.2 port, the PlayStation 5 doesn't boot anymore. Of course, technically you can also connect a USB hard drive in order to exploit additional storage capacity, but that only works for PS4 games working through backward compatibility.

A new report published today by the Japanese version of Bloomberg suggests that update is on its way and scheduled to hit at some point this Summer. The same firmware update should also 'improve the rotation speed' of the console's cooling fan. This will be needed to avoid any potential overheating issues once users add an extra SSD into the console.

Still, the SSD expansion will definitely be the highlight of that upcoming PS5 update. Storage capacity is becoming a huge issue due to some games such as Call of Duty Warzone/Modern Warfare/Black Ops Cold War. Just this week, Activision warned PS4 users that they might have to 'make room' in order to keep these games installed and up to date.

PlayStation 4 Players: File Size and Making Space Those who own a standard PlayStation 4 with a default hard drive of 500 GB may need to make room if they have the full versions of Modern Warfare®/Warzone and Black Ops Cold War with all modes and packs installed. Should you have both games installed and have kept up to date with updates, you may need to delete some unused Game Content to have a successful download and install of the Warzone patch tonight.

The PS5 doesn't have much more available space by default (667GB versus PS4's 407GB).