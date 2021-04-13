New PS5 System Update Available for Download Tomorrow; Allows PS5 Games to be Stored on External USB Drives and More

The first major PS5 system update will be made available tomorrow, Sony has just announced.

Following minor firmware updates since the console’s release last November, Sony’s PS5 will be receiving a major firmware update tomorrow. This new system update will allow PS5 owners to store their PS5 games on external USB drives. Prior to this update, users could only store their PS4 titles on external drives. While the new system update allows for storage of PS5 titles, playing these titles is still only possible from the PS5’s internal SSD.

PS5 Firmware Update to Enable SSD Expansion This Summer

“With this feature, you can now transfer your PS5 games to USB extended storage from your console’s internal storage. It’s a great way to extend the storage capabilities of your PS5 console, and you can seamlessly copy your PS5 games back to the console’s internal storage when you’re ready to play”, Sony writes. “It is faster to reinstall PS5 games from USB extended storage than to re-download or copy them from a disc.”

Those who have been hoping for additional storage options to play PS5 games from will need to wait a little bit longer as Sony is still working to bring M.2 drive support to the console.

In addition to additional storage options for the PS5, the new system update also brings new social features alongside enhanced control and personalization options, including an improved Game Base, Screen Zoom, new Chat options, game update pre-downloads, and more. We suggest reading the official blog post right here for the full details, but we’ve also included the listed “Enhanced Control and Personalization Options for PS5 Consoles” down below:

Improved Game Base. The Game Base menu has been improved for quicker access to important content and features. You can now easily switch between Parties and Friends to start chatting with your existing parties or see what each of your online friends is up to. In addition, you can turn notifications on or off for each of the parties you’re in. Disable Game Chat or Adjust Players’ Volume. You can now quickly disable in-game chat, which turns off your mic audio and the voice audio of other players. Additionally, you can easily adjust the individual voice chat volume of other players in the same chat so you don’t have to ask your friends to lower or increase their mic volume each time. Game Update Pre-download. Once it’s enabled by developers, title updates for games will pre-download to your console if the “automatic updates” setting is enabled and your console is on or in rest mode. This will let you start playing the latest version of a game immediately after the update’s release. Customize Game Library. With the ability to search your library or hide games from view, it’s now easier to find content and personalize your view of your game library. Screen Zoom. You can now adjust the magnification of the screen to suit your preference from the Settings menu. New Trophy Settings and Stats Screen. The level of trophies that results in automatic capture of a screenshot or video clip can now be customized — so you can now choose to only capture and save images/videos of moments when you earn higher-grade trophies, like Gold or Platinum. We’re also introducing a new player Trophy Stats screen, where you can check out the summary of your trophy level and status at a glance.

The PlayStation 5 is available globally now (if you can manage to get your hands on one).