Seagate FireCuda 530 NVMe SSD Confirmed to Be PS5 Compatible

The Seagate FireCuda 530 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD is about to launch, and Finder.com managed to get confirmation that it'll be the very first drive compatible with the PlayStation 5's expansion slot, which has so far remained unused (though Sony did say the slot would be enabled 'this Summer' through a firmware update).

Jeff Park, Country Manager for Seagate Technology ANZ (Australia & New Zealand), said:

We have done some testing with Sony on the PlayStation 5 and today we can confirm that the FireCuda 530 with the heatsink has met all the PS5 requirements. With the PS5 design, the SSD card slot is very narrow, so there's not much room for the SSD to mount. However, with the FireCuda 530 – even with the heatsink on the top – the slim design allows for it to fit. Of course, the model without the heatsink is slimmer, so both of them will fit into the PS5.

A freshly issued Seagate press release also confirms that the NVMe SSD will be available in New Zealand starting early August, which is only a few days out. Amazon.com has actually listed the FireCuda 530 (both with and without the heatsink) for quite a while, though they're both out of stock.

Seagate's latest gaming SSD sports impressive specifications, as you can read below.