PS5 Exclusive Destruction AllStars Gets New Set of Screenshots
Out of all PlayStation 5 exclusives announced during the recent console showcase, Destruction AllStars may have been the one that got overshadowed by the known IPs (Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales) and the biggest surprises (Returnal).
While we don't know much about it, the vehicular combat game is apparently some sort of cross between Rocket League and Twisted Metal.
Today, Lucid Games (who's co-developing Destruction AllStars alongside Wushu Studios, following upon the partnership that already took place for Switchblade) has released a new set of screenshots via Twitter. You can check them out below.
There's no set launch date yet for the game, though it seems like that it could be a launch title.
- Dominate the glittering global phenomenon of Destruction AllStars – the spectacular prime-time sport for dangerous drivers!
- Master the art of intense vehicle-based combat through timing, tactics and skills to cause colossal amounts of damage, destruction and devastation in vibrant arenas across the globe.
- Crash into multiplayer to face off against opponents from around the world or claim victory in single-player challenges!
- Choose from a vibrant roster of Destruction AllStars, each with a different way to cause mayhem in the arena!
- Getting wrecked isn't the end in #DestructionAllStars. Master parkour to secure a new vehicle or get revenge on your opponents!
