Cyberpunk 2077 New Mod Introduces Vehicle Combat

A new Cyberpunk 2077 mod that has been released online this week introduces a new gameplay feature that was strangely missing from the vanilla game.

The Vehicle Combat mod makes it possible to use weapons while riding vehicles. Apparently, this functionality is included in the game's code but has been disabled for an unknown reason.

There was some functionality in the game's code to enable the player to use weapons while driving. It looks like it was disabled, but thanks to some workarounds, it has now been mostly restored. The player can now: Equip and aim all ranged weapons when driving any vehicle.

Equip and use melee weapons when driving any vehicle.

Use inhalers and injectors when driving, even without a weapon equipped.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Vehicle Combat mod also reworks the police system and the vehicles' hit points to improve the experience.

The police system in the base game says that attacking a cop or killing a civilian triggers the police to spawn on foot behind the player. This system has been entirely reworked, and here's the breakdown below: Enemies in their respective faction area, Maelstrom in Northside, Valentinos in Heywood, etc., have a new ability that lets them call for backup. This was a cut ability called "Call Reinforcements", and has animations and decision making. A bar, similar to uploading a quickhack, will appear over their head so you can see how close the call is to being finished, as well as who is making the call. These can be interrupted by various effects, such as Sonic Shock, EMPs, Memory Wipe, and knocking the enemy over.

When an enemy finishes calling for backup, a star will be added to the system, and backup enemies will arrive. These backup enemies will be of their respective faction area. As V's stars increase, more difficult enemies arrive and in greater numbers.

These backup enemies now arrive in vehicles, and will chase the player.

Attacking cops and killing civilians no longer directly triggers stars. Although cops can call for backup in the districts with a larger police presence, like Downtown or North Oak.

At 4 stars, MaxTac will arrive instead of the respective faction of an area. The security turrets will enable as well. No further calls will be made once MaxTac has arrived. MaxTac will kill both the player, and anyone else unfortunate enough to be in the way. Militech instead of MaxTac arrives in the Badlands.

Massive improvements to MaxTac. In the base game, there is only one type of MaxTac enemy. This mod adds 5 others, including a Mantis enemy, Sniper, Shotgunner, Heavy, and Netrunner. In addition, MaxTac's stats have been increased and they have new abilities. What makes them particularly dangerous is they now have a special ability that allows them to rapidly regenerate health.

Many improvements to the spawning, AI, chase mechanics, and other aspects of these backup enemies.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Vehicle Combat mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide. The game will hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S this year.