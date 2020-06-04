Microsoft has released PowerToys version 0.18.2 to its power users interested in testing the utilities of the era bygone that could potentially make their way to the public in the future. Microsoft had recently introduced a Win + R replacement that could eventually turn into a macOS-like Spotlight search. This Run launcher has today received some improvements along with other bug fixes.

Here is the complete changelog of PowerToys version 0.18.2

Today's release is essentially a patch update bringing fixes for issues that a few items released through PowerToys version 0.18 were experiencing. Version 0.18 had introduced the Run launcher and the Keyboard Manager.

Microsoft Releases New PowerToys Win + R Replacement

"This release fixes a problem when PowerToys was run elevated and a ripple effect with PowerToys Run then being elevated as well," Microsoft writes. "It also fixes one of the major search result issues from the 0.18/0.18.1 release."

#3223 - [Launcher, Tracker] doesn't find some apps (file explorer, windows terminal,...)

#3180 - PowerToys run shows Notepad en Notepad++ twice This is partially fixed, will be fully fixed in 0.19

#3599 - Does not find Evernote

#3532 - No camera in run

#3215 - When PowerToys is running as administrator, everything Run launches is also ran as administrator

#3646 - PowerToys Run shows no files or folders when running in admin mode

More details about the last major version (v0.18) can be checked over in this piece. For details about different PowerToys versions, head over to GitHub.

Via: Neowin