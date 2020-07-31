PowerToys 0.20 Released with New Features, Including a System Wide Color Picker

powertoys 0.19

Microsoft has released PowerToys 0.20 with three new features and some quality improvements. Today's release also brings a new screen wide color picker utility. "Our goals for 0.20 release cycle were to focus on adding in a few new features along with a heavy focus on stability / quality fixes," Clint Rutkas of Microsoft writes. "Between 0.19 and 0.20 releases, we tracked down a lot of performance and memory issues with PowerToys Run as well. The most important ones got added to 0.19.1 and 0.19.2 releases."

Here are the release notes of PowerToys 0.20

  • Martin Chrzan's Color Picker was added in! With a quick Win+Shift+C, get the color from your screen
  • File Explorer - Can now render SVG icons thanks to Chris Davis
  • FancyZones - you can now snap to any number of zones in FancyZones holding Shift+Ctrl while dragging a window
  • PT Run - keyboard interaction improvements
  • PT Run - freshly installed apps are now being detected
  • PT Run - Lots of perf and bug fixes
  • Keyboard manager - app level shortcuts
    • Example: For Outlook, Remap Ctrl+F to F4 and now Ctrl+F will put up the find window 🙂
  • Keyboard manager - Now can remap key to shortcut and shortcut to key.
  • Settings - Now has improved OOBE based on the work the Microsoft Garage Interns did during their hackathon
  • PowerRename improvements

For more details, head over to GitHub.

