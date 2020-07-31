Microsoft has released PowerToys 0.20 with three new features and some quality improvements. Today's release also brings a new screen wide color picker utility. "Our goals for 0.20 release cycle were to focus on adding in a few new features along with a heavy focus on stability / quality fixes," Clint Rutkas of Microsoft writes. "Between 0.19 and 0.20 releases, we tracked down a lot of performance and memory issues with PowerToys Run as well. The most important ones got added to 0.19.1 and 0.19.2 releases."

Here are the release notes of PowerToys 0.20

Martin Chrzan's Color Picker was added in! With a quick Win + Shift + C , get the color from your screen

+ + , get the color from your screen File Explorer - Can now render SVG icons thanks to Chris Davis

FancyZones - you can now snap to any number of zones in FancyZones holding Shift + Ctrl while dragging a window

+ while dragging a window PT Run - keyboard interaction improvements

PT Run - freshly installed apps are now being detected

PT Run - Lots of perf and bug fixes

Keyboard manager - app level shortcuts Example: For Outlook, Remap Ctrl + F to F4 and now Ctrl + F will put up the find window 🙂

Keyboard manager - Now can remap key to shortcut and shortcut to key.

Settings - Now has improved OOBE based on the work the Microsoft Garage Interns did during their hackathon

PowerRename improvements

For more details, head over to GitHub.

