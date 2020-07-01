Powertoys v0.19.0 Is Out With Over 100 Bug Fixes
Microsoft has released PowerToys 0.19 with a tons of bug fixes. While there are no new features in this release, the company says its goal with this release is to entirely focus on stability and quality fixes.
PowerToys v0.19.0 addresses over 100 issues across the entire portfolio of utilities. This is the second such release as version 0.15 had also focused on quality fixes. "We've improved our installer experience and parts will start coming online in 0.19 and 0.20," the company wrote. "In this release, it will be the last time during upgrade you'll see Windows Explorer flash on you. For 0.20, the .NET Core install experience much smoother."
Here is what is being fixed with PowerToys 0.19
PowerToys Run
- Now using low level hooks so can remap Alt+Space to a WinKey based shortcut
- PWAs correctly reconginized
- Dev mode apps can't be found
- Duplicate results due to romaing profile data
- Steam games not found
- Hidden files not in results
- Theming improvements
- Missing icons
- Supress Alt-F4
- Network paths don't work
- Search enivornment path by default
- Search desktop by default
- Can't find Terminal
- Can't find ClickOnce apps
- Start typing text is visible then disappears on cold start
- Tabbing highlight issue for context menu
- Context menu buttons showing up when hovering with mouse
- Placement shutters with monitors
- blank result box when there's nothing on search query
- Result box sizing issue
PowerRename
- Detect when pattern matching is used
FancyZones
- Outlook new email windows snapped to last used zone
- Teams notifications don't snap
- Improved multi-thread design
- Multiple Virtual Desktop Fixes
Keyboard manager
- Key remappings stay active when flipping to Japanese IME
- Tab fix when remap Ctrl/Alt
- Fix remapping to alt-tab/win+space style shortcuts
- Fixed remapping to Extended keys (Home, End, Ins, Del, Pg, Arrow keys)
- Games having incorrect key mapping
- Fixed numlock remap
- Stability fixes
Settings
- Settings v2 is blanked
- "Check for update" actually checks for update vs goes to GH page
- Docs point to redirection URL now so we can update without updating app
- Multiple UX improvements
- Start at login not being respected
- Now using low level hooks so can remap Alt+Space to a WinKey based shortcut
- Warning added for invalid input in hotkeys for FZ Settings
Installer
- Can uninstall via control panel
- After 0.19.0, Explorer won't restart
- Multiple build system improvements to reduce conflicts
PowerToys v0.19: Known issues
For the entire commit history, head over to this link.
- Relevant: Windows 10 v2004 Reports a Good Start – Hits 7% of the Market In Its First Month
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter