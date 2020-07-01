Powertoys v0.19.0 Is Out With Over 100 Bug Fixes

Microsoft has released PowerToys 0.19 with a tons of bug fixes. While there are no new features in this release, the company says its goal with this release is to entirely focus on stability and quality fixes.

PowerToys v0.19.0 addresses over 100 issues across the entire portfolio of utilities. This is the second such release as version 0.15 had also focused on quality fixes. "We've improved our installer experience and parts will start coming online in 0.19 and 0.20," the company wrote. "In this release, it will be the last time during upgrade you'll see Windows Explorer flash on you. For 0.20, the .NET Core install experience much smoother."

Here is what is being fixed with PowerToys 0.19