It's been five years since the Windows maker introduced its Windows as a Service concept, with the release of Windows 10. Since then Microsoft has released two feature updates focusing on new features and improvements almost every year, along with regular monthly cumulative updates focusing on bug fixes. With now over a billion active devices running on Windows 10, the software maker is considering to introduce Windows 10X next year, which will be an expression of Windows 10 initially designed exclusively for foldable devices.

Celebrating its anniversary today, the company is releasing a new build for Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel (previously known as the Fast ring).

Microsoft Drops a Massive Windows 10 Build 19042.421 – 20H2 Will Likely Be a Major Release

Hey Folks! Windows 10 Anniversary and a new flight! We have a new build for #WindowsInsiders in the Dev Channel - Check out Build 20180. https://t.co/GIL5ZqU2Ye #AreYouFlightingYet ^AL pic.twitter.com/7kKKULwrBk — Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) July 29, 2020

Here is the complete changelog of Windows 10 Build 20180

What’s new in Build 20180 We are turning on much of the new features mentioned on July 1st in Build 20161 including theme-aware tiles on Start. The new pinned sites capability mentioned with last week’s flight of Build 20175 is still only available to a subset of Insiders. Updates for developers The Windows SDK is now flighting continuously with the Dev Channel. Whenever a new OS build is flighted to the Dev Channel, the corresponding SDK will also be flighted. You can always install the latest Insider SDK from aka.ms/InsiderSDK. SDK flights will be archived in Flight Hub along with OS flights.

Windows 10 build 20180: Changes and Improvements

Based on feedback, we’re changing the tablet posture logic for 2-in-1 devices to now only apply when using a single screen.

Based on feedback we’re updating the new folder icon in the Start menu’s All app’s list to be a little smaller so it better aligns with the size of the other icons.

We’ve updated the search box in the Default Apps settings pages to improve performance.

Windows 10 build 20180: Fixes

We fixed an issue in the last flight where Magnifier wasn’t following the curser in the previous build when the zoom was higher than 100%.

We fixed an issue where Task Manager wasn’t showing the Publisher name for UWP apps.

We fixed an issue when using the Pinyin IME where tapping “/” on the keyboard wouldn’t produce the right character when using full width mode.

We fixed a couple issues that could result in crashes when using Alt+Tab to switch to browser tabs.

Build 20180: Known issues

We’re working on a fix for an issue where some Microsoft Store games protected with Easy Anti-Cheat may fail to launch.

We’re looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

We’re working on a fix for an issue where the min/max/close buttons are stuck in their original positions after resizing a UWP app. If you move the app window the position should update.

We’re investigating reports that the new taskbar experience described above isn’t working for some pinned sites.

We’re working on a fix for an issue where sometimes the “close all windows” action in the taskbar doesn’t close not all of the open tabs

We’re working on a fix to enable live preview for pinned site tabs.

We’re working on enabling the new taskbar experience for existing pinned sites. In the meantime, you can unpin the site from the taskbar, remove it from the edge://apps page, and then re-pin the site.

We’re working on a fix for an issue where pinned sites don’t show all open tabs for a domain. In the meantime, you can fix this by pinning the site’s homepage rather than a specific page (e.g. pin microsoft.com rather than microsoft.com/windows).

We’re working on a fix for an issue where Alt + Tabbing to a browser tab sometimes moves the previously active browser tab to the front of the Alt + Tab list as well.

Opening a WSL 1 distribution can result in the error: ‘The I/O operation has been aborted because of either a thread exit or an application request’. Please check out this Github issue for the latest updates.

For more details, head over to the official blog post.