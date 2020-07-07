Microsoft Has Released PowerToys v0.19.1 with Stability Fixes

Microsoft has released a small update to PowerToys. The last version, PowerToys version 0.19.0, was only released last week with over 100 bug fixes. Today's update brings a small set of fixes that Microsoft says it "deemed important for stability."

PowerToys version 0.19.1 brings fixes to the following issues:

#4578 - WinKey for PT Run throws a lot of false positives

#4646 - FancyZones: When "Hold Shift key" is deactivated, Shift key should deactive FancyZones

#4625 - [Run] Search text not updating on up/down navigation

#4432 - Mitigated the race condition in os detection

#2047 - Memory leak in PT Run

#4647 - Fix remapped shortcuts not getting activated in succession

The company added that there is another issue where "Settings can not be opened after closing it while minimized from the taskbar," which will be fixed through the full PowerToys v0.20.0 release.

Powertoys v0.19.0 Is Out With Over 100 Bug Fixes

For more details and to download PowerToys v0.19.1, head over to GitHub.