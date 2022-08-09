Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles Animated Special Coming to Netflix Next Month

Today, The Pokémon Company unveiled Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles, an animated special coming to Netflix next month globally (except in Asia). As you might guess from its title alone, it is inspired by Pokémon: Arceus, launched exclusively on Nintendo Switch earlier this year.

The Pokémon Company also released a synopsis and an official trailer for Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles.

A visit to the Sinnoh region turns into a high-stakes adventure when Ash, Pikachu, and friends join forces with powerful Pokémon to confront a looming threat! When Ash, Goh, and Dawn receive a mysterious message from the Mythical Pokémon Arceus, they meet up with Brock and head to Mount Coronet to investigate. There, they find a rampaging Heatran and the commanders of Team Galactic, who are determined to find their missing leader by opening a gate between dimensions. With a trio of Legendary Pokémon and Sinnoh Champion Cynthia on their side, our heroes have lots of help, but they’ll need all they can get to save Sinnoh from being destroyed!

The animated special will be released on Friday, September 23rd, though an English language premiere will premiere at a screening event at the 2022 Pokémon World Championships in London around 6 PM British Time on Friday, August 19th.

Rosh Kelly rated Pokémon Legends: Arceus 9.5 out of 10 in Wccftech's review.

Arceus has captured such a fresh perspective of the Pokémon world fans have been craving ever since the franchise arrived on our Game Boys. [...] The story takes itself very seriously and has some fairly serious themes. The crux of the conflict is an impassive deity and a schism in the church that venerates them. But this is all played out from cliche dialogue, teenagers, and the aforementioned magical animals.

The story often tries to press itself onto your actions, but you’ll mostly forget about it when you’re dodging out of the way of the Psyducks homing blast or throwing two hundred Poké Balls at that Pikachu before it has a chance to flee. This is a game that many of us have dreamed of despite its flaws. And despite the fact that Pokémon noises are still absolutely terrible.