Pokémon Legends Arceus Update 1.0.1 Day-One Addresses Some Issues to Give Players a “Better Gaming Experience”
Ahead of the game’s global launch tomorrow, Nintendo and Game Freak have released Pokémon Legends Arceus update 1.0.1.
As with most Nintendo Switch game updates, this update appears to be a minor one as the official release notes only mention fixes for some issues. Exact details weren’t shared, but according to Nintendo and the developer, this day-one update for Arceus aims to give players a better gaming experience. For the sake of completeness, we’ve included the release notes down below:
Pokémon Legends Arceus Update 1.0.1 Release Notes
Ver. 1.0.1 (Released January 26, 2022)
- Fixed some problems for a better gaming experience.
The update will download automatically if your Switch is connected to the internet and the Auto-Update Software setting is enabled. Of course, the patch can also be downloaded manually from the Switch’s Home menu - select the Pokémon Legends Arceus icon without starting the game or application. Press the + or - Button on the Switch controller, and then select Software Update followed by “Via the Internet”.
Pokémon Legends Arceus launches globally tomorrow for the Nintendo Switch. As covered earlier this week, some already have gotten their hands on an early copy of the game, and it's already being emulated on PC.
The fun of exploring while catching Pokémon and filling in a Pokédex has always been a core part of the Pokémon video game series. Pokémon Legends: Arceus was developed with the desire to deliver an experience infused with new action and RPG elements that go beyond the framework established thus far, while honoring the core gameplay of past Pokémon titles.
As Trainers explore the natural expanses in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, they’ll encounter Pokémon that call these grand vistas home. To catch wild Pokémon, players can study the Pokémon’s behaviours, sneak up to them, then throw Poké Balls. Players can also battle wild Pokémon with their ally Pokémon. By throwing the Poké Ball holding their ally Pokémon near a wild Pokémon, players will seamlessly enter battle. This new gameplay angle is intended to provide Trainers with an immersive experience.
