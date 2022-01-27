Pokémon Legends Arceus Update 1.0.1 Day-One Addresses Some Issues to Give Players a “Better Gaming Experience”

Ahead of the game’s global launch tomorrow, Nintendo and Game Freak have released Pokémon Legends Arceus update 1.0.1.

As with most Nintendo Switch game updates, this update appears to be a minor one as the official release notes only mention fixes for some issues. Exact details weren’t shared, but according to Nintendo and the developer, this day-one update for Arceus aims to give players a better gaming experience. For the sake of completeness, we’ve included the release notes down below:

Pokémon Legends Arceus Update 1.0.1 Release Notes Ver. 1.0.1 (Released January 26, 2022) Fixed some problems for a better gaming experience.

The update will download automatically if your Switch is connected to the internet and the Auto-Update Software setting is enabled. Of course, the patch can also be downloaded manually from the Switch’s Home menu - select the Pokémon Legends Arceus icon without starting the game or application. Press the + or - Button on the Switch controller, and then select Software Update followed by “Via the Internet”.

Pokémon Legends Arceus launches globally tomorrow for the Nintendo Switch. As covered earlier this week, some already have gotten their hands on an early copy of the game, and it's already being emulated on PC.