Pokémon Legends: Arceus Is Playable at 4K on PC via Ryujinx

Once again, the latest Nintendo Switch exclusive, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, is playable on day one at 4K on PC via Rjujinx; we've embedded some gameplay footage from the YouTube channel Emulators & Gameplay HD at the end of the article. As you might recall, it already happened with games like Monster Hunter Rise, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and Mario Party Superstars.

The news comes directly from the emulator's developers, who also posted a detailed guide on how to set up the game, even though Pokémon Legends: Arceus should already run on default settings.

Pokémon Legends Arceus Update 1.0.1 Day-One Addresses Some Issues to Give Players a “Better Gaming Experience”

Whoops, we did it again. 😎 #PokemonLegendsArceus is playable on PC Day 1 AT 4K! For newcomers, just make sure to keep the default settings or even better, give our setup guide a read at https://t.co/oVV2M9ANN7 pic.twitter.com/3JKH8ag1k6

NVIDIA GPU on Windows:

Download the latest version of Ryujinx here: https://ryujinx.org/download/

Make sure your graphics drivers are not older than 472.12. If they are, and you can’t get updates for it, your GPU might be too old, but perhaps you can still run Ryujinx.

In case of black screen:

Make sure no overlays are active (like MSI Afterburner, RTSS overlay or Twitch Studio). Then, Right-click on your desktop, select Nvidia Control Panel, click Manage 3D Settings, and in the center-right corner, click "Restore Defaults”.

AMD GPU on Windows:

Note that AMD OpenGL with Mesa drivers on Linux will yield better results than our current Vulkan implementation.

First, download the Vulkan build from the bottom link in this comment:

https://github.com/Ryujinx/Ryujinx/pull/2518#issuecomment-890255424

Extract the downloaded file to a folder of your liking and run it.

Remember: this build does not auto-update. When it does get updated, the links in the above comment will get updated. To update manually, simply download the new build and extract it as you did the first time. You will know if it’s updated by checking the comment’s edit history. Notice the build number will differ as well.

Next, make sure your graphics drivers are up to date. You can download the latest AMD graphics drivers here: https://www.amd.com/en/support

Then, go to Radeon control panel > Settings > Graphics > Global Graphics and disable Radeon Image Sharpening.

Intel GPU on Windows:

Note that Intel OpenGL with Mesa drivers on Linux will yield better results than our current Vulkan implementation.

Keep in mind Intel GPUs are not very strong, and performance may not be the best for them.

First, download the Vulkan build from the bottom link in this comment:

https://github.com/Ryujinx/Ryujinx/pull/2518#issuecomment-890255424

Extract the downloaded file to a folder of your liking and run it.

Remember: this build does not auto-update. When it does get updated, the links in the above comment will get updated. To update manually, simply download the updated build and extract it as you did the first time. You will know if it’s updated by checking the comment’s edit history. Notice the build number will differ as well.

Next, make sure your graphics drivers are up to date. Here are the latest: https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/download/19344/intel-graphics-windows-dch-drivers.html

On Ryujinx, go to Options > Settings, then under Input settings, disable Docked Mode. This is in order to help with the GPU bottleneck.