Huge Pokémon Legends Arceus Launch in the UK; Boxed Sales Surpass Those of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

By Aernout van de Velde
Pokémon Legends Arceus is off to a great start in the UK, with launch boxed sales surpassing those of last year’s Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

As shared by Gamesindustry.biz, Arceus had a massive launch in the UK, with the latest Pokémon installment being the fourth biggest Pokémon launch of all time in the UK, thereby beating both Black & White and the Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl remakes. It should be noted that these initial sales data only include boxed sales numbers, and digital downloads aren’t included. With digital downloads often surpassing boxed sales numbers, it will be interesting to see how total sales for Arceus compare to installments such as Sun & Moon as well as Alpha Sapphire/Omega Rub – titles that were released in times when digital downloads weren’t as prevalent.

Pokémon Legends Arceus is the best-selling single-version Pokémon installment of all time in the UK – beating 2000’s Pokémon’s Yellow for the Nintendo Game Boy.

According to Gamesindustry.biz, sales for Arceus in the UK accounted for almost 50% of all boxed games sold last week. We’ve included the top-20 of best-selling (boxed) games in the UK for last week down below:

1 POKEMON LEGENDS: ARCEUS NINTENDO
2 MARIO KART 8 DELUXE NINTENDO 1
3 FIFA 22 ELECTRONIC ARTS 2
4 ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS NINTENDO 3
5 UNCHARTED: LEGACY OF THIEVES COLLECTION SONY COMPUTER ENT.
6 THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: BREATH OF THE WILD NINTENDO 9
7 MINECRAFT NINTENDO 6
8 CALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD ACTIVISION BLIZZARD 5
9 GRAND THEFT AUTO V TAKE 2 8
10 JUST DANCE 2022 UBISOFT 7
11 POKEMON BRILLIANT DIAMOND NINTENDO 10
12 MARIO PARTY SUPERSTARS NINTENDO 39
13 - SUPER MARIO 3D WORLD + BOWSER'S FURY NINTENDO 13
14 - SUPER SMASH BROS. ULTIMATE NINTENDO 14
15 RING FIT ADVENTURE NINTENDO 12
16 SUPER MARIO ODYSSEY NINTENDO 18
17 TOM CLANCY'S RAINBOW SIX: EXTRACTION UBISOFT 4
18 NEW SUPER MARIO BROS. U DELUXE NINTENDO 16
19 LEGO HARRY POTTER COLLECTION WARNER BROS. INTERACTIVE 15
20 THE LAST OF US PART II SONY COMPUTER ENT.

 

Pokémon Legends Arceus is available globally now for the Nintendo Switch.

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

