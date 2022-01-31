Huge Pokémon Legends Arceus Launch in the UK; Boxed Sales Surpass Those of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Pokémon Legends Arceus is off to a great start in the UK, with launch boxed sales surpassing those of last year’s Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

As shared by Gamesindustry.biz, Arceus had a massive launch in the UK, with the latest Pokémon installment being the fourth biggest Pokémon launch of all time in the UK, thereby beating both Black & White and the Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl remakes. It should be noted that these initial sales data only include boxed sales numbers, and digital downloads aren’t included. With digital downloads often surpassing boxed sales numbers, it will be interesting to see how total sales for Arceus compare to installments such as Sun & Moon as well as Alpha Sapphire/Omega Rub – titles that were released in times when digital downloads weren’t as prevalent.

Biggest Pokemon UK launches (GfK data). 1. Sun/Moon

2. Sword/Shield

3. Alpha Sapphire/Omega Ruby

4. Legends: Arceus

5. Black/White

6. Shining Pearl/Brilliant Diamond

7. X&Y

8. Let's Go Eevee/Pikachu

9. Yellow

10. Heart Gold and Soul Silver Digital data is not included. — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) January 30, 2022

Pokémon Legends Arceus is the best-selling single-version Pokémon installment of all time in the UK – beating 2000’s Pokémon’s Yellow for the Nintendo Game Boy.

According to Gamesindustry.biz, sales for Arceus in the UK accounted for almost 50% of all boxed games sold last week. We’ve included the top-20 of best-selling (boxed) games in the UK for last week down below:

Pokémon Legends Arceus is available globally now for the Nintendo Switch.