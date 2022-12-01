First Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet Update 1.1.0 Kicks Off Season 1 of Ranked Battles

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet update 1.1.0 has just been deployed, and we’ve got you covered with the release notes.

Following last month’s day 1 update, Nintendo and Game Freak have now released the first post-launch patch for both versions. As always, this update should download automatically if this option has been enabled in the Switch update settings. Of course, players can also update manually via the game software update option.

As for the contents of this update, there are various unspecified bug fixes in the release notes alongside a fix for an issue that caused the game’s music to not play correctly during the battles with the Elite Four and the Top Champion in the Victory Road path. In addition, this update kicks off Season 1 of Ranked Battle via the Pokémon Stadium. We’ve included the official patch notes, as released by Nintendo, down below.

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet Update 1.1.0 Release Notes

Ver. 1.1.0 (Releasing December 1, 2022)

Season 1 of Ranked Battles will kick off, allowing you to enjoy Ranked Battles through the Battle Stadium. Please check the in-game notice for more details about Ranked Battles Season 1.

An issue has been fixed that caused the music to not play correctly during the battles with the Elite Four and the Top Champion in the Victory Road path.

Other select bug fixes have been made.

“We are aware that players may encounter issues that affect the games' performance”, the release notes read. “Our goal is always to give players a positive experience with our games, and we apologize for the inconvenience. We take the feedback from players seriously and are working on improvements to the games.”

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are available globally now for the Nintendo Switch. As covered recently, the games have been selling like a truck with sales for both versions surpassing 10 million units worldwide in just three days after launch.

"This is the highest number ever for global and domestic sales in the first three days after the release of software for all Nintendo game consoles, including Nintendo Switch", Nintendo announced last week.

The release of the games was the biggest Nintendo launch in history and the biggest exclusive launch on any platform to date.