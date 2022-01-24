Pokémon Arceus is Already Being Streamed and Emulated on PC Ahead of Its Global Launch
Pokémon Arceus won’t be out until later this week, but from the looks of it, players are already streaming gameplay and are emulating the game on PC.
The highly-anticipated next installment in the Pokémon series is releasing globally for the Nintendo Switch this Friday, but some already appear to have gotten their hands on a copy of the game, the game’s data files already appear to be distributed online. On Reddit, social media, and YouTube, various players have posted their gameplay footage. Although it doesn’t seem that Arceus runs perfectly on the popular Yuzu and Ryujinx PC emulators just yet, fans of the series should be careful of spoilers in the coming days.
Early Japanese impressions of the upcoming Pokémon title appear to be encouraging.
This isn’t the first time gameplay for a new Pokémon installment surfaces ahead of a global release – gameplay from both Pokémon Sword & Shield as well as the most recent Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl also made its way to the web.
Pokémon Arceus was officially announced back in February of last year during a special Pokémon Presents presentation to celebrate 25 years of Pokémon.
“Trainers caught their first Pokémon in 1996 and began an adventure that has lasted 25 years. Through eight regions, many different platforms, and countless Pokémon encounters, they have strived to be the very best,” said the president and CEO of The Pokémon Company, Tsunekazu Ishihara. “We hope that fans of all ages will enjoy creating new memories while exploring the Sinnoh region in these new games.”
Pokémon Legends: Arceus
The fun of exploring while catching Pokémon and filling in a Pokédex has always been a core part of the Pokémon video game series. Pokémon Legends: Arceus was developed with the desire to deliver an experience infused with new action and RPG elements that go beyond the framework established thus far, while honoring the core gameplay of past Pokémon titles.
As Trainers explore the natural expanses in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, they’ll encounter Pokémon that call these grand vistas home. To catch wild Pokémon, players can study the Pokémon’s behaviours, sneak up to them, then throw Poké Balls. Players can also battle wild Pokémon with their ally Pokémon. By throwing the Poké Ball holding their ally Pokémon near a wild Pokémon, players will seamlessly enter battle. This new gameplay angle is intended to provide Trainers with an immersive experience.
Pokémon Legends: Arceus brings Trainers to the vast Sinnoh region as it existed in the past, long before the setting for Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl was established. Rich in nature and with Mount Coronet towering at its heart, this is a Sinnoh unlike anything Trainers have experienced before as they embark to create the region’s first Pokédex.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 299
USD 39.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.