Pokémon Arceus is Already Being Streamed and Emulated on PC Ahead of Its Global Launch

Pokémon Arceus won’t be out until later this week, but from the looks of it, players are already streaming gameplay and are emulating the game on PC.

The highly-anticipated next installment in the Pokémon series is releasing globally for the Nintendo Switch this Friday, but some already appear to have gotten their hands on a copy of the game, the game’s data files already appear to be distributed online. On Reddit, social media, and YouTube, various players have posted their gameplay footage. Although it doesn’t seem that Arceus runs perfectly on the popular Yuzu and Ryujinx PC emulators just yet, fans of the series should be careful of spoilers in the coming days.

This isn’t the first time gameplay for a new Pokémon installment surfaces ahead of a global release – gameplay from both Pokémon Sword & Shield as well as the most recent Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl also made its way to the web.

Pokémon Arceus was officially announced back in February of last year during a special Pokémon Presents presentation to celebrate 25 years of Pokémon.

“Trainers caught their first Pokémon in 1996 and began an adventure that has lasted 25 years. Through eight regions, many different platforms, and countless Pokémon encounters, they have strived to be the very best,” said the president and CEO of The Pokémon Company, Tsunekazu Ishihara. “We hope that fans of all ages will enjoy creating new memories while exploring the Sinnoh region in these new games.”