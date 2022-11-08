Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Shows New Creatures, First Tera Raid Battle Events Revealed

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are almost here, and Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have released a new trailer for this latest core entry in the series. The trailer shows off plenty of new vistas, battles, and yes, a few new Pokémon. These include the haunted treasure chest Gimmighoul, as well as a couple other unnamed creatures that bear a resemblance to Generation II elephant-style Pokémon Donphan. You can check out the trailer below, provided you have a high tolerance for Ed Sheeran.

Definitely the best trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet thus far – here’s hoping the full game has this kind of energy. The official Pokémon Twitter account has also revealed the first two Tera Raid Battle events. For those unfamiliar, Tera Raid Battles are the main high-level activity for those playing co-op and will challenge multiple players to take down a powerful “Terastallized” Pokémon. Special event Tera Raid Battles that offer some unique reward or ability to face a rare Pokémon will be offered periodically. The first Tera Raid Battle event will pit players against Eevee, while the second will serve up Charizard, who can’t normally be found in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

From Thursday, November 24, to Sunday, November 27, 2022, you can encounter Eevee with various Tera Types in the first Tera Raid Battle event—the Eevee Spotlight! ❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/S4QrR29Bf0 — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) November 8, 2022

Charizard with the Mightiest Mark will be appearing in black crystal Tera Raid Battles from Thursday, December 1, to Sunday, December 4, 2022—and then again from Thursday, December 15, to Sunday, December 18! 🔥🔥🔥 ❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/tfGbZcU2uG — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) November 8, 2022

Haven’t been keeping up with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Here’s everything you need to know about the game and a quick official description…

“Catch, battle, and train Pokémon in the Paldea Region, a vast land filled with lakes, towering peaks, wastelands, small towns, and sprawling cities. Explore a wide-open world at your own pace and traverse land, water, and air by riding on a form-shifting Legendary Pokémon—Koraidon in Pokémon Scarlet and Miraidon in Pokémon Violet. Choose either Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly, to be your first partner Pokémon before setting off on your journey through Paldea.”

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet arrive on Nintendo Switch on November 18.