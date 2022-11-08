Menu
Company

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Shows New Creatures, First Tera Raid Battle Events Revealed

Nathan Birch
Nov 8, 2022, 02:15 PM EST
Copy Shortlink
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are almost here, and Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have released a new trailer for this latest core entry in the series. The trailer shows off plenty of new vistas, battles, and yes, a few new Pokémon. These include the haunted treasure chest Gimmighoul, as well as a couple other unnamed creatures that bear a resemblance to Generation II elephant-style Pokémon Donphan. You can check out the trailer below, provided you have a high tolerance for Ed Sheeran.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Nintendo Switch Prices Won’t Be Increased for the Moment, but Company Will Continue to Monitor the Situation

Definitely the best trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet thus far – here’s hoping the full game has this kind of energy. The official Pokémon Twitter account has also revealed the first two Tera Raid Battle events. For those unfamiliar, Tera Raid Battles are the main high-level activity for those playing co-op and will challenge multiple players to take down a powerful “Terastallized” Pokémon. Special event Tera Raid Battles that offer some unique reward or ability to face a rare Pokémon will be offered periodically. The first Tera Raid Battle event will pit players against Eevee, while the second will serve up Charizard, who can’t normally be found in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Haven’t been keeping up with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Here’s everything you need to know about the game and a quick official description…

“Catch, battle, and train Pokémon in the Paldea Region, a vast land filled with lakes, towering peaks, wastelands, small towns, and sprawling cities. Explore a wide-open world at your own pace and traverse land, water, and air by riding on a form-shifting Legendary Pokémon—Koraidon in Pokémon Scarlet and Miraidon in Pokémon Violet. Choose either Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly, to be your first partner Pokémon before setting off on your journey through Paldea.”

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet arrive on Nintendo Switch on November 18.

Products mentioned in this post

Nintendo Switch
USD 299

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
00:23
Latest Gaming Updates
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
Filter videos by
Order