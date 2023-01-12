Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Update to Offer Needed Bug Fixes and Features in Late February

While Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have been generally well-received by fans, there’s no denying the latest games in the ultra-popular series launched in a rather rough state. Glitches and widespread poor performance of the type you usually don’t see in Nintendo-published games has dampened the experience for some, and The Pokémon Company and series developer Game Freak has not been terribly communicative about when (or if) improvements are coming. Only one post-launch patch has been released thus far, and it mostly focused on adding Ranked Battles to the game.

Well, there is a ray of hope. Buried in a new press release from The Pokémon Company that mostly just rehashes information already known about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, is the announcement that version 1.2.0 of the game will arrive in late February. Bug fixes and added functionality is promised, but unfortunately, performance isn’t specifically mentioned.

“Update Ver. 1.2.0, which will include bug fixes and add functionality, is planned to be released in late February. Please look forward to more details soon.”

It isn’t much, but it’s something. Hopefully, Game Freak continues to polish the game throughout the year. Haven’t been keeping up with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? While undeniably rough in some respects, I still found it to be an ambitious and entertaining take on the series in my full review…

“Pokémon Scarlet and Violet largely deliver the open-world RPG experience fans barely dared dream of for decades, with a huge, lively map and a surprisingly-engaging trio of stories nicely complementing the franchise’s rock-solid core mechanics. Yes, the game has more than its share of technical issues, but its shortcomings are largely cosmetic and the folks most excited to play probably aren’t going to be that bothered about its pixel count or performance. This Pokémon may be humble-looking, but it brings the fight where it counts.”

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is available now on Nintendo Switch.