The Wonderful 101: Remastered to Release on PC, Playstation 4, Switch This May

The Wonderful 101: Remastered will be released in North America and Europe this May.

Following the launch of a successful Kickstarter Campaign, which will run until next week, Platinum Games confirmed today that the game will be released on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on May 19th in North America and on May 22nd in Europe for the price of $39.99 / €44.99 / £39.99. The game will hit Japan on June 11th.

The Wonderful 101 director Hideki Kamiya also commented on the remaster and how it improves upon the original release.

This isn’t just a simple port, either. We’ve tuned the controls for each new platform and made several adjustments that should make it easier to grasp and play. On top of that, we’ve improved the image quality and frame rate to suit modern hardware. On the whole, I’d say The Wonderful 101: Remastered is the definitive edition of the game! We’ve loaded The Wonderful 101: Remastered with as much Platinum spirit as we could. I sincerely hope you’ll all play it and let us know what you think!

Today has been an exciting day for Platinum Games fans. Today, the developer announced Project GG, a "Big Hero" action title that is being labeled as the last entry of the Hero Trilogy created by Hideki Kamiya, which includes Viewtiful Joe and The Wonderful 101.

PlatinumGames is proud to announce the next game from director Hideki Kamiya: Project G.G.! This all-new, heroic title is a big step for PlatinumGames as our first 100% pure Platinum IP!https://t.co/5i8iwBAmyk #platinum4 pic.twitter.com/V9zaKeSoA0 — PlatinumGames Inc. (@platinumgames) February 26, 2020

