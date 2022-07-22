Pixel 6a Can be Turned Into a Ninja Turtle Thanks to The New Skins

Considering how the Pixel 6a preorders kicked off this week, Dbrand has decided to get on the bandwagon and launched a selection of skins that can turn your Google Pixel 6a into a Ninja Turtle of your choice.

This is not the first time, though, as Dbrand launched the skins for the Pixel 6 series last year, and this time around, you are getting the Pixel 6a. The skin features the distinctive color that we know from Ninja Turtles, while the camera bar corresponds to the colors of characters Donatello, Leonardo, Michaelangelo, and Raphael.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-Themed Skins for Pixel 6a are a Treat to Look At

You can have a look at the skins below.

2 of 9

For those interested in skinning their Pixel 6a, the Ninja Turtle-themed skin is going to cost you $24.95 each. Orders will be shipping out earlier next month. There is no word on whether these skins are a limited run or not, so if you are interested, you should definitely place your order as soon as you can.

I have to be honest, I am not a huge fan of skins but these Ninja Turtle-themed skins for the Pixel 6a actually look like something that one can buy, and honestly, you can even see the resemblance.

For anyone thinking about getting their hands on the new Pixel phone, the phone is now up for preorder. So, you can go ahead and get your hands on the phone and the skin while you are at it.