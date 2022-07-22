Menu
Company

Pixel 6a Can be Turned Into a Ninja Turtle Thanks to The New Skins

Furqan Shahid
Jul 22, 2022
Pixel 6a Can be Turned Into a Ninja Turtle Thanks to The New Skins

Considering how the Pixel 6a preorders kicked off this week, Dbrand has decided to get on the bandwagon and launched a selection of skins that can turn your Google Pixel 6a into a Ninja Turtle of your choice.

This is not the first time, though, as Dbrand launched the skins for the Pixel 6 series last year, and this time around, you are getting the Pixel 6a. The skin features the distinctive color that we know from Ninja Turtles, while the camera bar corresponds to the colors of characters Donatello, Leonardo, Michaelangelo, and Raphael.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Google Announces a New Audio Switching Technology Between Android Devices

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-Themed Skins for Pixel 6a are a Treat to Look At

You can have a look at the skins below.

Pixel 6a
Pixel 6a
mike-2
ralf
2 of 9

For those interested in skinning their Pixel 6a, the Ninja Turtle-themed skin is going to cost you $24.95 each. Orders will be shipping out earlier next month. There is no word on whether these skins are a limited run or not, so if you are interested, you should definitely place your order as soon as you can.

I have to be honest, I am not a huge fan of skins but these Ninja Turtle-themed skins for the Pixel 6a actually look like something that one can buy, and honestly, you can even see the resemblance.

For anyone thinking about getting their hands on the new Pixel phone, the phone is now up for preorder. So, you can go ahead and get your hands on the phone and the skin while you are at it.

Products mentioned in this post

Google Pixel
USD 308

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
Filter videos by
Order