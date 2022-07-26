The Pixel 6a Has a Glaring Issue with Its Fingerprint Sensor

It has only been a little while since the Google Pixel 6a went up for preorders and although a lot of users are waiting to get their hands on the new phone, it turns out that it is actually suffering from a glaring fingerprint sensor issue that might make some people cancel their orders, provided Google does not fix it.

Your Google Pixel 6a Can Be Unlocked Using Unregistered Fingerprints

Now, the fingerprint sensor issues with a Pixel phone are nothing new, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro suffered from the same issue and although the company has tried fixing them with several updates, the achieved success was limited at best. As far as the problem with the Pixel 6a, well, let's say that unregistered fingerprints can be used to unlock the device.

Recent videos from various outlets have shown that the Pixel 6a can be unlocked with an unregistered fingerprint. We can see the device unlocking with a thumb that has not been registered, as well as evidence of multiple users unlocking the same phone without registering their fingerprint.

Now, the issue is far more concerning than a slow fingerprint sensor on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. However, considering how the device is yet to make it to the users, we have hope that Google will fix this issue, provided it can be fixed via software.

This is not the first time a Google Pixel device has gone through such issues, and although the Pixel 6 series in its entirety is a great buy for those who are looking for a vanilla Android experience, this fingerprint sensor issue, if left unfixed, could cause a lot of issues for people. Another thing to note here is that this issue could not be replicated by a number of other publications, so there is a chance that it could be specific to a certain batch. We will keep you posted as we hear more about the issue at hand.