Menu
Company

The Pixel 6a Has a Glaring Issue with Its Fingerprint Sensor

Furqan Shahid
Jul 26, 2022
Pixel 6a Goes Official With Same Tensor Chip as Pixel 6 Series, Super-Competitive Price, and More

It has only been a little while since the Google Pixel 6a went up for preorders and although a lot of users are waiting to get their hands on the new phone, it turns out that it is actually suffering from a glaring fingerprint sensor issue that might make some people cancel their orders, provided Google does not fix it.

Your Google Pixel 6a Can Be Unlocked Using Unregistered Fingerprints

Now, the fingerprint sensor issues with a Pixel phone are nothing new, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro suffered from the same issue and although the company has tried fixing them with several updates, the achieved success was limited at best. As far as the problem with the Pixel 6a, well, let's say that unregistered fingerprints can be used to unlock the device.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
OnePlus 10T High Resolution Renders and Specifications Ahead of Launch

Recent videos from various outlets have shown that the Pixel 6a can be unlocked with an unregistered fingerprint. We can see the device unlocking with a thumb that has not been registered, as well as evidence of multiple users unlocking the same phone without registering their fingerprint.

Now, the issue is far more concerning than a slow fingerprint sensor on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. However, considering how the device is yet to make it to the users, we have hope that Google will fix this issue, provided it can be fixed via software.

This is not the first time a Google Pixel device has gone through such issues, and although the Pixel 6 series in its entirety is a great buy for those who are looking for a vanilla Android experience, this fingerprint sensor issue, if left unfixed, could cause a lot of issues for people. Another thing to note here is that this issue could not be replicated by a number of other publications, so there is a chance that it could be specific to a certain batch. We will keep you posted as we hear more about the issue at hand.

Products mentioned in this post

Google Pixel
USD 297

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
Filter videos by
Order