Google’s Pixel 6a Beats 15 Smartphones In Blind Camera Test Video, Including The iPhone 14 Pro Max

The Pixel 6a launched earlier this year for $449, and against the likes of the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Galaxy S22 Ultra, the immediate conclusion would be that Google’s mid-ranger would not even hold a candle against such flagships. However, that is where the surprise was, as the affordable handset actually beats the more premium devices in a blind camera test.

Viewers were asked to choose which image looked better in a series of blind camera tests, and the Pixel 6a won the majority of those results

Alongside the Pixel 6a, notable technology reviewer on YouTube, MKBHD, published a blind smartphone camera test video that included the Pixel 7 Pro, ZenFone 9, and others. The way this test works is that viewers have to vote one out of two images that they see in front of them, and none of the viewers will know which image was snapped with which smartphone, hence the blind camera test.

Marques used a dedicated website to let viewers cast their votes according to the smartphone camera result that looked most pleasing to them. MKBHD used a rating system that determined the winner based on three categories; Best Overall, Best HDR, and Best Portrait. It is surprising to know that the Pixel 6a won the Best Overall award, while the OPPO Find X5 Pro won the ‘Best Standard’ shot award, followed by the Pixel 7 Pro, which won the ‘Best Low Light’ and ‘Best Portrait’ awards.

In the overall result, the Pixel 7 Pro actually trailed behind the Pixel 6a in second place, with ASUS’ Zenfone 9 taking third. Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra secured fifth place, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max took seventh. Based on these rankings, we are confident that many readers are scratching their heads right now.

Google has garnered a high reputation for enabling its Pixel range of smartphones to capture pleasing images, but it was still surprising to see that flagships like the Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro Max did not even manage to secure second or third place. In the end, it was what viewers voted for. You can check out the entire blind smartphone camera test video given at the top, and let us know in the comments on what you think.

News Source: MKBHD