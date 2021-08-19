Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro to Support 33W Fast-Charging, Nearly Twice as Much as the Pixel 5a

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are reported to ship with large batteries, so it makes perfect sense that Google would implement support for fast-charging for both flagships. According to the latest info, 33W of fast-charging will be supported by each model, but the downside is that you will have to purchase a separate power brick.

Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro 33W Fast-Charging Support Will Be Higher Than What iPhone 13 Series Is Rumored to Get

There are apparently lots of 33W charging bricks spotted at Google’s headquarters, according to information provided to 91mobiles. Unfortunately, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are only going to be tested using those accessories, with the company likely making adjustments if necessary. There is a possibility that Google provides brand new chargers for sale separately after the flagship smartphone family is available to pre-order or goes on sale.

Pixel 6 to Not Ship With a Charger Following Apple And Samsung

If you recall, Google will not bundle a charger with the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, and in the act, it will follow in the same footsteps as Samsung and Apple. The advertising giant has provided a suite of accessories with the Pixel 5a, but this is probably going to be the last time you will see Google being this generous. As for the 33W charging support, we believe it is a sweet spot for both flagships.

For one thing, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro batteries will top up faster than the cells running in the iPhone 13 series, which are rumored to support 25W charging. Additionally, 33W fast-charging is not expected to generate an insane amount of heat, which would otherwise be detrimental to not just the battery but the entire smartphone’s innards.

Most Chinese vendors have gone all out by allowing their handsets to support massive power draws, but in just a few months, its battery will fail to deliver the same charge. Do you feel Google’s 33W fast-charging support is the right number for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro? Share your thoughts down in the comments.

News Source: 91mobiles