Pixel 5a 5G Quietly Launched by Google at Just $449 for a Lot of Phone

Google is kicking off its release cycle with the Pixel 5a 5G; this is now Google's next affordable phone. Of course, you are getting a phone similar to the Pixel 4a series, but this device ends up being a lot closer to the Pixel 5 than anything else.

Visually, the Pixel 5a 5G is almost the same as the Pixel 4a 5G. However, you are only getting the phone in Mostly Black. The phone measures 156.2mm x 73.2 x 8.8 and 183 grams, and one of the main upgrades here is the metal unibody that has replaced the polycarbonate body that we saw last year. It is, of course, coated in plastic, just like the Pixel 5 with five lawyers of forest green paint, but you will actually like the added heft. Notably, this is also the first a-series phone with IP67 water resistance, and you are still getting a headphone jack.

On the front, you are looking at Gorilla Glass 6, and the screen is measured at 6.34-inch with FHD+ resolution. Sadly, the display maxes out at 60Hz.







You are also getting an 8-megapixel camera on the front, and on the back, you will find the same 12.2-megapixel camera along with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera. However, you are not getting the spectral and flicker sensor on this phone.

The Pixel 5a 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G with 6 gigs of RAM and 128 gigs of internal storage. You are also getting access to the Titan M security module, Bluetooth 5.0, and all the other bells and whistles found on modern-day smartphones.

A 4,680 mAh battery powers the entire phone, but there is no wireless charging available. Google is currently selling the Pixel 5a 5G in the U.S. for $449. The phone is available for pre-order today and launches on Thursday, August 26.