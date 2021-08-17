Pixel 5a 5G – Here Is What You Get in the Retail Box; Google Takes a Different Approach From Samsung, Apple

With Google having officially announced the Pixel 5a 5G, the company has introduced one of the best mid-rangers for the price. The advertising giant also takes a different approach from Apple and Samsung, and that is including several accessories in the retail box. Here is what you get for your money.

Pixel 5a 5G Includes a Charger, a Cable, and Other Additions

Google has included a 1-meter USB-C to USB-C cable, but if you plan on transferring data to the Pixel 5a 5G from your computer using this accessory, then speeds will be on the low side as it supports the USB 2.0 standard only. However, given that some companies do not even provide a cable in the retail box, Google should be commended for its efforts. Additionally, the company has included an 18-watt USB-C power adapter, which again allows you to top up your smartphone in little time.

Given that the Pixel 5a features a beefy 4680mAh battery, it should take some time for the handset to fully charge. Aside from these two, Google also includes a Quick Switch adaptor, which you can use to transfer all your data from either your Android or iOS device. It might be a small addition to the retail box, but you can save a ton of time in getting your handset up and running with all your important apps installed.

There is a SIM tool present too, but you can also use a paper clip to eject the tray out of your Pixel 5a 5G. Then again, you do have the convenience of putting your SIM card right away instead of having to look for a spare tool. Overall, it is a decent package, and we say decent because companies are attempting to reduce costs and potential electronic waste by refusing to bundle chargers and cables. In short, it is a job well done by Google.