Pixel 6 to Not Ship With a Charger Following Apple And Samsung

Google showed off its forthcoming flagship Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro a few days ago. The company does not let leakers get a hold of details but sees fit to announce the device months before it goes official. Nonetheless, further details keep on pouring in as the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will not be shipped with a charger in the box. Scroll down to read more details on the scenario.

Google is Following Apple and Samsung - Pixel 6 Duo WIll Ship Without a Charger

Google's upcoming Pixel 6 flagships will look a lot different compared to its current model. The company has transitioned from a plain design to a post-modern look that aims to attract eyeballs. However, Google is following the footsteps of Apple and Samsung to cut down on the use of plastic and not ship its Pixel 6 flagship smartphones with a charger in the box.

AirPods 3 Production to Take Place in China Instead of Vietnam Due to COVID-19

While Google's latest Pixel 5a includes a charger in the box, the company told The Verge that phones in the future will go without accessories. The company defends itself by saying that most people already have a USB_C charger today. This is the same argument that was used by Apple and Samsung when the iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S21 series were released.

For Google, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be the first devices to come without a charger in the box. With the charger out of the way, we can presume that the retail packaging would get slimmer as well, similar to the iPhone 12's box. This will ultimately allow the company to be as much environmentally friendly as it can be.

The company will reduce the price of the charger which will allow it to drive sales. Apple and Samsung charge $20 for their cheapest charger and we presume Google would keep the pricing the same as well. This is all there is o it, folks. Are you happy with the fact that Google is following Apple when it comes to not including a charging brick in the box? Let us know in the comments.