Persona 5 Royal PlayStation 4 Cannot Be Upgraded to PlayStation 5 Version for Free, Atlus Confirms

Francesco De Meo
Jul 21, 2022
Persona 5 Royal

Owners of Persona 5 Royal on PlayStation 4 will not be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for free, Atlus confirmed today.

On the Persona series official Japanese website, it has been confirmed that there will be no free upgrade for owners of the game's original release, which is definitely surprising, considering it will not feature any additional content over the PlayStation 4 release.

its original release on PlayStation 4, Persona 5 Royal will debut on PC, Xbox consoles, and Nintendo Switch later this year. These new versions of the successful role-playing game by Atlus will also feature all of the DLC packs released on PlayStation 4.

Even without the additional paid content, Persona 5 Royal is a more than worthy purchase, as highlighted by Kai in his review of the original release:

Now that I've spent 180 hours and can put my thoughts on paper, would I consider Persona 5 Royal to be an essential treasure on the PlayStation 4? The short answer is yes, but with a big caveat. On its own, the new semester at Shujin Academy isn't worth the $60 price tag alone, and while the gameplay has been overhauled to be a little bit more open ended with how you can spend your time, that's still a major time investment you'll have to spend to reach the new story. If you've never played Persona 5 before, then snatching up a copy of Persona 5 Royal is simply the best way to play this story. However, if you've already spent one year wearing the mask already, you might need to have a small change in your cognition to see whether or not it's worth a second playthrough.

Persona 5 Royal launches on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on October 21st. The game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.

