Persona 5 Royal to Include All DLC on PC, Xbox Consoles

Persona 5 Royal on PC and Xbox consoles will come with all DLC packs that have been released for the original PlayStation 4 release, Atlus confirmed today.

The news has been confirmed on the series' official Japanese website, which highlighted how all 40 DLC packs released for the game will be available from the start of the game. These DLC packs include music and costume packs, new Personas, and more.

Persona 5 Royal was originally released on PlayStation 4 back in 2020. The definitive edition of the latest main entry in the series comes with some additional content not found in the original, such as a new semester, a new playable character, and more. You can learn more about the game by checking out Kai's review.

Now that I've spent 180 hours and can put my thoughts on paper, would I consider Persona 5 Royal to be an essential treasure on the PlayStation 4? The short answer is yes, but with a big caveat. On its own, the new semester at Shujin Academy isn't worth the $60 price tag alone, and while the gameplay has been overhauled to be a little bit more open ended with how you can spend your time, that's still a major time investment you'll have to spend to reach the new story. If you've never played Persona 5 before, then snatching up a copy of Persona 5 Royal is simply the best way to play this story. However, if you've already spent one year wearing the mask already, you might need to have a small change in your cognition to see whether or not it's worth a second playthrough.

Persona 5 Royal is set to debut this year on PC, Xbox consoles, and PlayStation 5 this year, alongside Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden. All three games will also be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one.