Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable Are Coming to Xbox Consoles and PC

Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable are coming to PC and Xbox consoles soon.

During the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase 2022, it has been confirmed that the latest entry in the popular JRPG by Atlus will release on October 21st on PC Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. Persona 4 Golden, which is already available on Steam, is also coming to Xbox consoles in 2023, alongside Persona 3 Portable in 2023. All three games will be available on Xbox Game Pass as well.

A new trailer showcasing the three Persona games coming to Xbox consoles has also been shared during the event, and you can take a look at it below.

You never saw it coming! Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable are coming to Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC! Persona 5 Royal releases October 21, 2021!

The latest entry in the series by Atlus, and the first one to release on Xbox Game Pass, Persona 5 Royal, was released on PlayStation 5 back in 2020, introducing new features and content not found in the original release. The new content and tweaks make this release the definitive version of Persona 5, as highlighted by Kai in his review.

Now that I've spent 180 hours and can put my thoughts on paper, would I consider Persona 5 Royal to be an essential treasure on the PlayStation 4? The short answer is yes, but with a big caveat. On its own, the new semester at Shujin Academy isn't worth the $60 price tag alone, and while the gameplay has been overhauled to be a little bit more open ended with how you can spend your time, that's still a major time investment you'll have to spend to reach the new story. If you've never played Persona 5 before, then snatching up a copy of Persona 5 Royal is simply the best way to play this story. However, if you've already spent one year wearing the mask already, you might need to have a small change in your cognition to see whether or not it's worth a second playthrough.

