Xbox Game Pass Adds Persona 5 Royal, Amnesia: Rebirth, and More in Late October

Microsoft has revealed the new titles they’ll be adding to Xbox Game Pass on PC and consoles in late October. Game Pass isn’t really known for it’s JPRG content, but the service will be getting a big one in Persona 5 Royal. There are also some more seasonal spooky titles on the way, including multiple Amnesia games, Soma, and the new-release indie Signalis.

Here are your late-October PC and console Game Pass titles:

Amnesia: Collection (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 20

The collection contains three Amnesia titles: The Dark Descent, A Machine For Pigs, and Justine. Experience the horror that kickstarted the ‘Let’s Play’ revolution; be immersed in three living nightmares that will chill you to the core.

Amnesia: Rebirth (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 20

A harrowing journey through desolation and despair, exploring the limits of human resilience. Uncover your past and survive the Algerian desert. Fear is your enemy; stay calm to not succumb to an illness threatening you and your loved one. Avoid darkness, hide from monsters, and solve puzzles.

Phantom Abyss (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 20

Phantom Abyss is a massive asynchronous multiplayer game that casts players into procedurally generated temples and tasks them with retrieving the sacred relics hidden within deadly chambers. Be warned, you only get one attempt at each temple and failure or settling for a lesser relic means you will never see that temple again…

Soma (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 20

From the creators of Amnesia: The Dark Descent comes Soma, a sci-fi horror game set below the waves of the Atlantic Ocean. The radio is dead, food is running out, and the machines have started to think they are people. Underwater facility PATHOS-II has suffered intolerable isolation and you’re going to have to make some tough decisions. What makes sense? What is left to fight for?

Persona 5 Royal (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 21

Prepare for the award-winning RPG experience in this definitive edition of Persona 5 Royal, featuring a treasure trove of downloadable content included! Don the mask of Joker and join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts as they stage grand heists, infiltrate the minds of the corrupt, and make them change their ways!

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (PC) – October 27

Play as The Detective in three mysteries! Finding clues and questioning suspects is just part of the job for such an experienced frog. Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery is a collection of three Frog Detective cases.

Gunfire Reborn (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 27

Gunfire is a level-based adventure game featuring FPS action, roguelite gameplay and RPG elements. You’ll play as one of six furry heroes, each with their own unique skills and attacks. As you play though each level, you’ll be faced with challenging enemies and collect powerful loot. The more you play, the more powerful you will become!

Signalis (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 27

Awaken from slumber and explore a surreal retrotech world as Elster, a technician Replika searching for her lost partner and her lost dreams. Discover terrifying secrets, challenging puzzles, and nightmarish creatures in a tense and melancholic experience of cosmic dread and classic psychological survival horror.

Xbox Game Pass grants players access to more than 100 games for 10 bucks a month, while Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also gets you Xbox Live Gold and EA Play access

