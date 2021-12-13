Persona 3 Portable is Getting a Multiplatform Remaster – Rumor
A Persona 3 Portable remaster is currently in development for multiple platforms, according to rumors circulating online.
Zippo, who proved to be a reliable insider, recently revealed on their blog that Persona 3 Portable is getting a multiplatform remaster. The insider didn't add much else, but the fact that they correctly revealed Persona 4 Arena Ultimax getting a re-release on PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch gives some credibility to the rumor.
This new rumored Persona 3 port, however, may not be a Persona 3 Portable remaster. Persona dataminer Pan-hime has been told about a new P3 game, but it apparently isn't a remaster of the PSP game. The dataminer hasn't elaborated further, so we do not know if she is talking about an entirely new game or a proper remake of Persona 3 FES, which includes an additional story, The Answer, which takes place after the events of the main game.
I've been told of a P3 game, but it's not exactly that...
— Pan-hime - Neko Arc stan (@regularpanties) December 11, 2021
As Atlus confirmed there are seven different projects in the works to celebrate the series' 25th Anniversary, it wouldn't be surprising to see Persona 3 make a comeback on modern platforms in some form, considering how much it has influenced all of its sequels greatly, being somewhat responsible for the series' amazing worldwide success.
Persona 3 Portable originally launches on PSP back in 2010 in North America. The game features the main story seen in the PlayStation 2 release with some additions and tweaks, such as a new female main character and more.
- Classic, thought-provoking Persona RPG gameplay in which players construct wieldable physical manifestations of their thoughts through their social interactions with characters in-game, later taking these into team-based battles against Shadow enemies in Tartarus.
- Contains almost all the content from the original PS2 Persona 3 game, and elements from Persona 3: FES.
- Significant improvements over earlier games including Skill Cards, part-time jobs, and ability to directly control your teammates in battle.
- The important new ability to play as a female character, giving the player a whole new perspective on the events of the game and providing a dramatic impact on the game's intricate social dynamics.
- Improved playability permeates every aspect of the gameplay experience. One button menu shortcuts, streamlined team equipment changes, incredibly short load times, and other tweaks and enhancements create an ideal pace for portable gaming.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 299
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter