Persona 3 Portable is Getting a Multiplatform Remaster – Rumor

A Persona 3 Portable remaster is currently in development for multiple platforms, according to rumors circulating online.

Zippo, who proved to be a reliable insider, recently revealed on their blog that Persona 3 Portable is getting a multiplatform remaster. The insider didn't add much else, but the fact that they correctly revealed Persona 4 Arena Ultimax getting a re-release on PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch gives some credibility to the rumor.

This new rumored Persona 3 port, however, may not be a Persona 3 Portable remaster. Persona dataminer Pan-hime has been told about a new P3 game, but it apparently isn't a remaster of the PSP game. The dataminer hasn't elaborated further, so we do not know if she is talking about an entirely new game or a proper remake of Persona 3 FES, which includes an additional story, The Answer, which takes place after the events of the main game.

I've been told of a P3 game, but it's not exactly that... — Pan-hime - Neko Arc stan (@regularpanties) December 11, 2021

As Atlus confirmed there are seven different projects in the works to celebrate the series' 25th Anniversary, it wouldn't be surprising to see Persona 3 make a comeback on modern platforms in some form, considering how much it has influenced all of its sequels greatly, being somewhat responsible for the series' amazing worldwide success.

Persona 3 Portable originally launches on PSP back in 2010 in North America. The game features the main story seen in the PlayStation 2 release with some additions and tweaks, such as a new female main character and more.