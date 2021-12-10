Persona 4 Arena Coming to Steam, Nintendo Switch, and PS4 in 2022

During the latest edition of The Game Awards, it's been confirmed that Persona 4 Arena is coming to Steam, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 in March 17, 2022. Pre-orders for the Steam version of the game will be available soon. This was part of ATLUS's celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Persona series.

You can watch the trailer with Persona 4's Teddie offering a Bear-y special announcement below:

It's time for... ✨ A BEAR-Y SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT! ✨ Persona 4 Arena Ultimax suplexes onto Steam, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on March 17, 2022! #P25th pic.twitter.com/lybi4hdlGu — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) December 10, 2021

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax will be coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC with all of the DLCs unlocked. Of course, there's more to the announcement than just that. Pre-orders of the PC version of the game on Steam have just opened. As the game overview states:

The stakes are Ultimate, the tension is Maximum, the fight is… the ULTIMAX! Experience the latest entry into the beloved Persona 4 series with a thrilling fighting twist. Join the heroes as they combat an army of Shadows in the P-1 CLIMAX! Key Features include: -Ultimax Version - Includes all previously released Persona 4 Arena Ultimax content, including the original Persona 4 Arena story -A Deep Roster of Playable Characters – Persona 3 fan-favorites and “Shadow” versions offer a range of fighting styles to choose from -Dual audio - Choose between Japanese and English VO -Steam Achievements and Trading Cards

Additionally, Persona 4 Arena Ultimax and Persona 4 Golden are now going to be available in a special bundle known as the Midnight Channel Collection.

For a limited time, this bundle will be available at a 30% discount, and fans who already own Persona 4 Golden on Steam will unlock the same discount off Persona 4 Arena Ultimax when completing their Midnight Channel Collection! A Midnight Channel Collection - Deluxe Edition is also available which includes Persona 4 Arena Ultimax and Persona 4 Golden - Digital Deluxe Edition with the same discounts.