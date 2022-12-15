Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden Pre-Orders for Xbox and PC Are Now Available

Atlus has been in the process of bringing Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal to PC and other consoles for the past several months. Of these, Persona 5 Royal was released on October 21st of this year, with the other two following at a later date. Earlier today, though, SEGA had an update relating to that.

Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will have pre-orders launching today, and their final release date will be on January 19th, 2023. Each game will also be available separately at $19.99 USD. You can watch a brand-new trailer celebrating the announcement below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lcnpc0Qg1aM

Both titles have various quality-of-life improvements made for them, including varying difficulty options and convenient new Suspend Save functionality (think of the Quick Save feature in the various Nintendo DS Final Fantasy ports).

It’s interesting to note that previously, these versions of Persona 3 and Persona 4 landed on PlayStation’s various handheld consoles, the PlayStation Portable and PlayStation Vita, respectively. Outside of emulation, there were virtually no ways of accessing these versions other than owning a PlayStation Vita and downloading them both.

That being said, both versions serve as enhanced ports of their console counterparts, Persona 3 FES and Persona 4. And as it stands now, you’ll be able to own all three of these in one convenient place, if you so choose. Speaking of which, Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will have a bundle that Xbox players can purchase. We’ll continue to update as more information on the upcoming ports is released.

Persona 4 Golden is available now on PC via Steam. It will release on PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on January 3rd, 2023. Persona 3 Portable will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on January 3rd, 2023. Pre-orders for both titles are available now on Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC.