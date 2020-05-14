Own this 20,000mAh Power Bank with USB-C Fast Charging for Just $20

EasyAcc is aggressively discounting its 20,000mAh power bank with USB-C to a low price of just $20. Usually, this power bank sells for $40. You get 50% off instantly.

EasyAcc Discounting its 20,000mAh Power Bank with USB-C to Just $20 for Limited Time

There are tons of reasons why you should own a high-capacity power bank. And if you have been eyeing one for a while then EasyAcc just made things easy for you with its 50% discount on one of its 20,000mAh power banks.

For just $20, you get a battery pack that can charge up to 4 devices at the same time. In other words, you get 3 USB-A ports and a high-speed USB-C port. But EasyAcc takes things up a notch with the inclusion of dual micro-USB ports for fast charging the power bank itself in just 4.5 hours. You also get an extra USB-C port dedicated to charging the power bank only.

You think the fun stops there? Nope. This power bank even has a built-in flashlight, which makes it a perfect accessory for activities like camping. Not only you can keep your devices powered up while away from a wall outlet, but you can light up your way while on a trail. That’s two birds with one stone for you.

With a near 5-star rating, this power bank has managed to rake up quite a following in the time it has been on sale. Given its broad range of ports and giant capacity, it’s hard to argue why is that so.

Before you go ahead and purchase the power bank, please make sure that you enter the discount code at checkout in order to bring the price down to $20.

Buy EasyAcc 20000mAh USB C Portable Charger - Was $40, now just $20 using discount code OILK69R3