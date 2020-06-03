Looking for an amazing Android phone? A fully unlocked and renewed Galaxy S8 is available right now for just $244 in the splendid Orchid Gray color option.

Samsung Galaxy S8 with 5.8-inch Display, 12-Megapixel Camera, 4GB RAM Available for $244 Renewed and Unlocked

The year is 2020 and we have all sorts of weird and wonderful smartphones around us. But there are some devices that are truly timeless when it comes to design and functionality. The Galaxy S8 is one of those phones and right now it can be picked up for a low price of just $244 if you are taking the renewed and unlocked route.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 needs no introduction really. It has a beautiful 5.8-inch display that melts to the sides for that truly immersive experience. Apart from that, you get a wonderful glass design that makes room for fast wireless charging and waterproofing. You also get a stellar camera at the back that shoots photos in 12-megapixel and shoots video up to 4K. The front camera is excellent for taking selfies or even holding meetings.

On the performance end, the Galaxy S8 is no slouch at all. It comes with 4GB of RAM and a fast Snapdragon 835 chip (USA and China model) or a Exynos 8895. Whether you are playing games or multitasking, this phone will treat everything like a piece of cake.

The device on sale is fully unlocked and will work on any U.S. carrier with full support for 4G LTE. Since this phone is renewed, therefore you can expect it to work like a brand new one which is a huge bonus. Last but not the least, this device does come with a 90-day guarantee. If you don't like it, return it.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S8 G950U 64GB Unlocked GSM U.S. Version Phone - w/ 12MP Camera - Orchid Gray (Renewed) - $244