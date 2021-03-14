Overwatch Gets NVIDIA Reflex for Up to 50% Reduced Latency
In the latest Public Test Region (PTR) update issued for Overwatch, Blizzard added support for the NVIDIA Reflex latency lowering technology (which is now built into the Unreal Engine, just like NVIDIA DLSS). According to NVIDIA, this could be the best implementation yet as the latency is up to 50% lower with Reflex enabled.
Overwatch players with a GeForce GTX 900 Series GPU and newer can try out NVIDIA Reflex before it comes to the main game. Just grab the latest NVIDIA Game Ready Driver, go on the Overwatch PTR server, navigate to the display options menu and enable NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency.
Overwatch also features the Latency Flash Indicator. If a system is equipped with a new Reflex Latency Analyzer compatible monitor and has GeForce Experience installed, simply enabling the flash indicator and positioning the monitoring rectangle over the indicator location will deliver accurate system latency results every time.
Beyond the addition of NVIDIA Reflex, Blizzard also fixed the following issues in the Overwatch update that's currently being tested on the PTR before going on live servers.
BUG FIXESGeneral
- Fixed a bug in the Bounty Hunter game mode that allowed Echo's Duplication of Winston to lengthen the Primal Rage timerMaps
Dorado
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to grapple to an unintended locationHeroes
Echo
- Fixed a bug that caused Echo Duplication visual effects to not appear properly in high resolution screenshotsWorkshop
- Fixed a bug where the Create Dummy Bot action did not work for slots 13 through 23 (when the Spawn More Dummy Bots extension was enabled)
As a reminder, the highly anticipated Overwatch sequel won't be released this year. During the recent BlizzConline, however, we learned from the developers that Overwatch 2 will feature 'hundreds' of PvE Hero missions and even dynamic weather to spice things up during gameplay.
