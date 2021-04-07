NVIDIA Reflex Will Soon Lower Latency in Rust and Ghostrunner for GeForce Gamers

NVIDIA Reflex, the latency lowering technology that launched a few months ago, is seeing quick adoption among game developers.

After Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Warzone, CRSED F.O.A.D., Destiny 2, Enlisted, Fortnite, Mordhau, Rainbow Six: Siege, Valorant, and Warface, the tech has now made it to the live Overwatch servers following a brief period on the Public Test Region (PTR) server.

Furthermore, just yesterday NVIDIA unveiled two games that will get NVIDIA Reflex soon. The first one is Rust, the sandbox survival game by Facepunch. Helk, Rust's Project Lead, Designer & Programmer, stated:

I'm excited to have NVIDIA Reflex integrated into Rust. In Rust everyone wants you dead, reduced latency with Reflex will make sure you're staying ahead of the competition. It's as simple as enabling Reflex through the options menu.

Perhaps even more interesting is the addition of NVIDIA Reflex to Ghostrunner, though. That's because the game released late last year by Polish studio One More Level is a single player only title, unlike all of the other titles that support NVIDIA Reflex to date. That said, it is a peculiar game that favors speedrunning. Those who are interested in that aspect of Ghostrunner will certainly appreciate the lowered latency.

That's not all, as NVIDIA is looking to further refine the technology. In fact, the 'Boost Mode' has received further improvements that have already yielded lower latency (up to 15-16%) in games like Fortnite and Valorant, as shown below.

Boost Mode increases GPU clock speeds in CPU-bound scenarios, allowing the GPU to submit frames to the display faster, thereby improving Reflex’s effectiveness. With a new NVIDIA Reflex SDK update, Boost Mode further reduces system latency in certain CPU-bound scenarios where the render submission thread is the limiting factor. These types of CPU bound scenarios can occur when there are many objects to render on the screen at once. Boost optimization is now available in Fortnite, and gamers in these CPU bound situations can see up to a 16% latency reduction. Valorant’s Boost optimization will be coming in a future patch. Based on pre-release testing, gamers could see up to a 15% lower latency in these CPU-bound scenarios.

NVIDIA is also working with partners to provide additional hardware compatible with the NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer tool. The following gaming mice devices will do the trick: AOPEN Fire Legend GM310, Acer Predator Cestus 350, Razer Deathadder v2 Pro, Asus ROG Keris Wired, Asus ROG Keris Wireless, Corsair Sabre Pro Champion Series, Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Champion Series.