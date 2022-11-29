Overwatch 2 Season 2 “Shambali Monastery” Map, “Battle for Olympus” Mode, and More Detailed

Overwatch 2 Season 2 is only a few days away, and while we already know about the new transforming tank hero Ramattra, he's not all that will be included in the update. Season 2 also includes the new Tibetan-flavored Shambali Monastery map, the Battle for Olympus limited-time mode, and a variety of Greek-mythology-themed cosmetics. Of course, the classic holiday events Winter Wonderland and Lunar New Year events also return, with a refreshed cosmetics pool. You can check out a new trailer for Overwatch 2 Season 2, below.

Need to know more? Here’s a bit more info about Overwatch 2 Season 2…

New tank Ramattra and the Shambali Monastery map

“Ramattra rises to the forefront as Overwatch 2’s latest Hero. In a nod to his revolutionary goals, Ramattra is the first Tank that can completely change forms as part of his core kit, altering his abilities and playstyle moment to moment.

In our new Escort map, Shambali Monastery, we’ll ascend the winding path walked by countless Omnics who have sought refuge within its walls. Transcend your opponents in a battle for mastery over the one-time home of Zenyatta and Ramattra.”

Greek mythology and Battle for Olympus

“For Season 2, our theme is the stuff of gods and legends: Greek Mythology! Our second season features an all-new Mythic skin: Zeus Junker Queen, as the pinnacle reward on the Premium Battle Pass. Her skin will include new customizations, weapon models, voice lines, and special effects. Bask in the glory of her fellow gods by earning Legendary Poseidon Ramattra and Legendary Hades Pharah, all by progressing through the premium battle pass.

These heroes and several others will be imbued with awesome god-like powers in the new Battle for Olympus game mode. This new limited-time event will start on January 5 and last until January 19. The skins appearing this season may give you a clue as to what’s to come during the Battle for Olympus!”

Seasonal events and Twitch drops

“We’re bringing back the Winter Wonderland and Lunar New Year events with new and improved rewards. Each event this season, including Battle for Olympus, will have a skin as a reward you can earn simply by jumping in the fun and completing challenges—this includes Epic Ice Queen Brigitte, Legendary Winged Victory Mercy, and Legendary Kkachi Echo.”

Catch up Hero Challenges

“New challenges in Season 2 allow players to earn new heroes they have not yet unlocked. Players who missed out on unlocking Kiriko in Season 1 or brand-new players starting in Season 2 can unlock new heroes by selecting the Challenge for the hero they want to unlock, which sends you into the Practice Range to learn their abilities, and ultimately challenges you to win games of Overwatch.”

In addition to the new content, Blizzard is promising some balance changes, including a much-requested nerf for Sojourn.

“Both metrics and player feedback have shown Sojourn dominating the highest tiers of Competitive ranks while remaining a challenge for players without the same mechanical skills. To address the high-skill feedback, we’ll be focusing on the lethality of her Rail Gun at distance for Season 2, encouraging players to make use of Sojourn’s high mobility to close the distance for the more devastating right-clicks.

Doomfist is receiving significant changes that better support his role as the team’s front line, while still maintaining the playstyle core to his Hero identity. You can also expect adjustments for Ana, Bastion, Junker Queen, Kiriko, Mercy, and Symmetra when we release this new update.”

Overwatch 2 can be played on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch. Season 2 launches on December 6.