Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland Event Brings 4 Festive Modes, Frosty Skins, and More Today

The holiday season is here, so that means Overwatch 2 is rolling out the traditional Winter Wonderland event. With the launch of the new Overwatch, the event is getting a bit of a refresh – this time, you can look forward to four limited-time events, including classics like Yeti Hunter and Mei’s Snowball Offensive, and a new option in Freeze Thaw Elimination.

Of course, there will be new cosmetics, including the Ice Queen Epic Brigitte skin, which you can nab by completing challenges, and Sleighing D.Va Legendary skin you can earn by watching 6 hours of Overwatch 2 on Twitch drop-enabled channels.

Here’s a bit more official detail on the limited-time Winter Wonderland modes (in addition to basic Snowball Deathmatch).

“In Mei’s Snowball Offensive, Mei no longer fires a stream of frost or icicles but instead fires snowballs to instantly knock out her opponents in a 6v6 Elimination or an 8-player FFA Deathmatch ruleset.

Next is Mei’s Yeti Hunt, a unique 5v1 raid-boss brawl. A Yeti is stealing food from the local village, and it’s up to the team of five Mei players to set traps and freeze the rampaging Yeti—but be careful! If he steals too much meat, he will go into an outrage and can easily wipe out the enemy team. Carefully spread out, set your traps, and catch the Yeti!

Finally, Freeze Thaw Elimination is Overwatch 2’s version of freeze tag, where the goal is to freeze all the opponents by eliminating them while getting your own teammates back in the game by thawing them. No game is ever truly complete unless you make sure to chill each of your opponents to the bone in this fast-paced elimination game mode.”

Overwatch 2 can be played on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS4, and Switch. Winter Wonderland 2022 kicks off today and will last until January 4.