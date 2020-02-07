OPPO Find X2’s Screen Can Reportedly Push 120Hz at QHD+ Resolution

Chinese OEMs such as OPPO and Vivo, in particular, have never shied away from experimenting with their smartphone designs. Vivo gave us the world's first-ever pop-up selfie camera with the Vivo Nex. OPPO employed a similar slider mechanism in the OPPO Find X, the primary difference being that it was manual as opposed to automatic. The device was released in 2018 and will get a successor soon in the form of the OPPO Find X2. Let's take a look at some of the features it will bring.

Oppo Find X2 to come with a Snapdragon 865, 50 W wireless charging support, and more







If 2018 was the year of the notch, and 2019 the year of the 'waterdrop' notch/popup camera, 2020 is shaping up to be the year of high refresh rate displays. We know for certain that Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S20 series will come with a 120Hz panel that'll only work at 1080p. The OPPO Find X2's screen, on the other hand, will reportedly be able to pull off the same refresh rate at 1440p. It will also feature a curved hole-punch display, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and come with a dedicated display chip.

While it is quite an impressive feat, it will also be very heavy on the battery. That shouldn't be a problem either, as the device can reportedly be charged wirelessly at 50 W and at 65 W with a wire. We're going to have to take that first statement with a hefty grain of salt. Yes, it is true that OPPO has been working on 'fast' wireless tech for quite some time, but it'll be a while before the tech matures and is ready for consumer applications.

Like its predecessor, the OPPO Find X will come with Qualcomm's flagship 865 SoC. A quad-camera setup at the back is a minimum, considering how they're commonplace even in modern-day mid-rangers We could even see OPPO debut its side-mounted selfie camera in action for the first time. OPPO is expected to release the Find X2 at MWC later this month, and we can't wait to see the phone in action.

Source: XDA Developers

