Oppo Find X2 Spec Sheet Leaked; 120Hz QHD+ Display, Triple-Camera Setup and More Confirmed

The highly-anticipated successor to the original Oppo Find X —the Oppo Find X2— is expected to be revealed sometime in March. However, we know quite a bit about the phone already thanks to a slew of leaks that surfaced over the past few weeks. Today, a Vietnam e-commerce website appears to have 'accidentally' leaked the entire device. Let's take a look at what the Oppo Find X2 has in store for us.

Oppo Find X2 to come with a triple-camera setup, 4,000 mAh battery, and 256GB of internal storage

Oppo Find X2 Confirmed to Support Wireless Charging at 30W

As hinted by earlier leaks, the Oppo Find X2 will come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Unlike its predecessor, it'll opt for a run-of-the-mill hole-punch 32 MP front-facing camera. Ideally, we'd have liked to see Oppo's side-mounted camera in action, but it looks like that is reserved for another phone. Oppo has officially confirmed that the Find X2 will be powered by a Snapdragon 865. It will be coupled with 8 GB of RAM and 256GB storage, based on this listing. There will, however, be a higher storage tier with 512 GB of storage and 12 GB of RAM.

The Oppo Find X2's 48MP main camera is assisted by 13MP and 8MP modules with unknown function. Video recording is capped out at 2160p@30fps too, even though its ISP can handle 4K60fps easily. Thankfully, 1080p@240fps and 720p@960fps slow-motion functionally is included.The 4,065mAh battery should do an ok job driving a 6.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel at QHD+ resolution. It can reportedly be charged wirelessly at 30W. A wired charger can achieve speeds of up to 65W. We can disregard the listed price of VND 40,000,000 ($1,700), as it is only a placeholder value.

If these specs seem underwhelming to you, then you'll be pleased to know that this isn't the only device Oppo has up for grabs. There will be a more powerful Oppo Find X2 Pro releasing alongside it, and that will very likely come with some impressive hardware, especially in the camera and battery department. Oppo is expected to unveil the device sometime in March, so it shouldn't be long before we find out what the Find X2 Pro has in store for us.