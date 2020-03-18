Oppo Find X2 Pro Makes It to YouTube’s List of Signature Devices

Oppo has historically focused exclusively on the camera prowess of its devices. Very often, the company put all of its proverbial eggs in the camera basket, missing out on crucial elements such as a powerful SoC and display. So, it was quite refreshing to see the Oppo Find X2 Pro become one of the company's first display-centric devices. Its 120Hz QHD display is driven by a dedicated chip that can, among other things, increase the frame rate of the content shot at lower framerates to 60 or even 120fps in certain apps. YouTube happens to be one of them and the Oppo Find X2 Pro is now it is a YouTube Signature Device.

This just in: #OppoFindX2Pro is the first OPPO flagship awarded with the YouTube Signature Device prestige.🌟

Thank you @YouTube for recognizing #ColorOS7’s new HDR Video Enhancer among other OPPO exclusive optimizations! @oppo Know more: https://t.co/XR6BB0R1z1 pic.twitter.com/gaXZiF9RYx — ColorOS (@colorosglobal) March 18, 2020

The Oppo Find X2 Pro joins a long list of smartphones that are eligible for the distinction. Qualifying phones have to deliver an impeccable YouTube experience by 'combining next-generation technologies, video performance, and reliability.' To qualify as a Signature Device, a phone must support high dynamic range, high frame rate, reliable DRM performance, 4K decoding, and more. You can find the complete list of phones here.

YouTube started the program back in 2018 and has been adding to the list of requirements as technology evolves. For example, a high-refresh-rate panel was not required until recently, when it started becoming more mainstream in flagship devices. Furthermore, support for DRM is vital, as it is required to view content purchased off the platform.

Interestingly, Samsung's Galaxy S20 series of phones aren't to be found anywhere on that list. It is rather puzzling, considering that they check all the boxes when it comes to supporting HDR, high-refresh-rate content and the likes. What is even more surprising that some older Samsung devices such as the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 are on the list. Perhaps, Samsung hasn't prepped the Galaxy S20 fully, and we should see it on the list soon. Props to the Oppo Find X2 Pro for making it to YouTube's coveted list, and we hope to see some more of their devices on it.