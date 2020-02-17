Oppo Find X2 Confirmed to Support Wireless Charging at 30W

Oppo was supposed to unveil the highly-anticipated successor of the original Find X at MWC 2020 this year. Unfortunately, the event got canceled due to fears around the recent Coronavirus epidemic. It is unclear as to just when Oppo will unveil the Find X2, but we should know more about it in the coming weeks. In the meanwhile, a Weibo user just shed some light on one of the devices' more interesting features; its ability to charge wirelessly at 30W. To put things in perspective, most wired solutions cap out at 25W.

Oppo Find X2 can wirelessly charge at 30W only on Oppo-approved hardware

OPPO Find X2’s Screen Can Reportedly Push 120Hz at QHD+ Resolution

Oppo has been working on fast wireless charging tech for the better part of the last two years. It's good to see it finally making its way to the open market. 30W is an obscene amount of power, and the menu says that the speed can only be achieved only via a special wireless charging pad custom-designed by Oppo. The Oppo Find X2 will support reverse wireless charging too, much like what we've seen on some Samsung and Huawei flagships.

Rough translations of the above screenshots indicate that the Oppo Find X2 has toggles in its Settings app to fine-tune how the wireless charger works. There is one that makes it operate in a 'low power mode' which reportedly makes it operate more silently. Another toggle has to do with the dock 'learning' your sleep patterns and charging your phone accordingly. Lastly, the phone will also notify you if you've placed it on the charger incorrectly.

The remaining toggles tell us what we already know about the Oppo find X2. It has a WQHD+ screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. One can switch both on at the same time as well, unlike the Galaxy S20 series. It is possible due to a dedicated display chip inside the phone. Lastly, the phone is 5G-ready, which is hardly surprising.

The Oppo Find X2's release date has been pushed back a little due to the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic. A company executive speculates that it should happen sometime in March, at an online-only event.

Source: gsmarena