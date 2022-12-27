Open-World Superman Unreal Engine 5 Imagining With Outer Space Traversal Has Fans Yearning

A new open-world Superman Unreal Engine 5 concept video has been released, and it’s looking pretty great.

Following the public release of Unreal Engine 5 earlier this year, numerous game concept videos using Epic’s new engine were released. One such video was the Superman flying game demo based on Epic’s The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience demo.

For years, DC fans have been hoping for a new proper Superman title, and although rumors claim that Warner Bros and Rocksteady could be working on such a game, there hasn’t been an official announcement in any way. So what would a proper open-world Superman title on current hardware look like? This concept video from YouTuber and artist ‘TeaserPlay’ might give you an impression.

This Unreal Engine 5 imagining features high-end visuals complete with Lumen, Nanite, and Ray Tracing. In addition, the concept video shows outer space traversal allowing Superman to leave earth at any moment. This concept is pretty great and shows the potential of a new Superman title running in a new game engine. Of course, as is always the case with these UE5 imagining videos, this is merely a fan-created concept video. Check out the video down below and judge for yourself:

As reported back in 2020, Rocksteady allegedly pitched a Superman title to Warner Bros., but the publisher said the project was passed on. Rocksteady is now actively working on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – the game will feature four playable characters, including King Shark, Harley Quinn, Deadshot, and Captain Boomerang.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to release on May 26th, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is an original genre-defying, action-adventure, third-person shooter where players take on the roles of Harley Quinn (a.k.a. Dr. Harleen Quinzel), Deadshot (a.k.a. Floyd Lawton), Captain Boomerang (a.k.a. Digger Harkness) and King Shark (a.k.a. Nanaue), who must join forces to take down the World’s Greatest DC Super Heroes, the Justice League.