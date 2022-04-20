Unreal Engine 5 Superman Flying Game Demo Looks Very Impressive in New Video

It has been a very long time since we got a new Superman game, and a new flying game demo powered by Unreal Engine 5 that has been shared online gives us a glimpse at what a modern game starring the superhero would look like.

The new demo, which has been developed by Tyson Butler-Boschma, revisits an older demo made by the developer by using The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience demo. Needless to say, the new version of the engine by Epic makes this demo look extremely impressive.

This project was built simply as a test for what a future Superhero game like Superman might be like in a large scale modern city running on UE5. I dream of a modern Superman game and with the release of UE5, seemed like fertile ground for some experimentation with the amazing packages Epic has made available. This game uses Epic's The Matrix Awaken's Project City and replaces the character with a flying superhero variant of my own design using other marketplace assets.

This was a quick thrown together test, there could be any number of issues and problems, but I am putting it out there for anyone who is keen to give it a go. Also, for legal reasons, this character isn't Superman and I have made sure this is totally free.

The Superman flying game demo can be downloaded by heading over here.