A next-gen Batman Arkham Knight Xbox Series X|S update might be inbound as Microsoft has shown an image of the title being enhanced for its next-gen consoles.

Yesterday, Microsoft posted a new article on the official Xbox Wire detailing updates to the Microsoft Store on Xbox and the Xbox Game Pass app. The article is accompanied by a photo showing off some of the implemented changes – nothing special about that. What does spark interest, however, is a game listing for Rocksteady’s Batman Arkham Knight with an icon mentioning that the title is optimized for both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. This could imply that a next-gen update for the game will soon be released for Microsoft’s next-gen consoles.

Of course, there’s also the possibility that this is just some sort of test area for Microsoft with the company using random images and icons.

As always, we guess only time will tell, but here’s hoping that this magnificent title from 2015 will be getting a next-gen patch. While the game still looks stunning, a resolution and performance boost on the Xbox Series X|S surely wouldn’t hurt.

We will keep you informed as soon as more info comes in on this.

Batman Arkham Knight was released for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC back in 2015. At the moment of writing, the game is also available via Xbox Game Pass and as part of the PS Plus Collection on PS5.

The game was first announced by Warner Bros. Interactive and Rocksteady Studios in 2014.