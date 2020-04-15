Batman Arkham Developer Pitched A Superman Game To Warner Bros, But Publisher Passed On The Project, According to Report

It has been a long time since the release of Batman Arkham Knight by Rocksteady Studios. The development team is rumored to be working on a major new game, but it seems like the long silence is also due to a project that was eventually passed on by Warner Bros.

@Jsig212James, who reported back in February other rumors regarding the next Batman game in development by Warner Bros Montreal, revealed today that Rocksteady Studios pitched a Superman game as a follow up to Batman Arkham Knight. The publisher, however, passed on the project. Earlier this week, concept art for a Superman game surfaced online, alongside other images likely related to the rumored Suicide Squad game. Given the similarities between the Superman concept art and the New Gotham area featured in Batman Arkham Knight, it is likely that the leaked concept art was for this canceled Superman Project.

Hearing from multiple sources that Rocksteady pitched a Superman game to WB as a follow up to Arkham Knight, and WB passed on the project. Judging how similar this feels to the “New Gotham” section of Arkham Knight, this could be for that. pic.twitter.com/RKIE6ugKSP — James Sigfield (@Jsig212James) April 15, 2020

Hints to this Superman game are present in Batman Arkham Knight, such as the Lex Luthor Easter Egg.

I’m sure people remember this Easter egg the most:https://t.co/ay7DH5oJbe — James Sigfield (@Jsig212James) April 15, 2020

This Superman game was also meant to feature the destruction tech seen in Batman Arkham.

The destruction tech used in Arkham Knight was also something that would’ve transitioned to their Superman game. pic.twitter.com/kstxeiKWVF — James Sigfield (@Jsig212James) April 15, 2020

Rocksteady Studios' latest game, as already mentioned, is Batman Arkham Knight. The game has been released back in 2015, bringing a close to the trilogy that began with Arkham Asylum.

Batman™: Arkham Knight brings the award-winning Arkham trilogy from Rocksteady Studios to its epic conclusion. Developed exclusively for New-Gen platforms, Batman: Arkham Knight introduces Rocksteady's uniquely designed version of the Batmobile. The highly anticipated addition of this legendary vehicle, combined with the acclaimed gameplay of the Arkham series, offers gamers the ultimate and complete Batman experience as they tear through the streets and soar across the skyline of the entirety of Gotham City. In this explosive finale, Batman faces the ultimate threat against the city that he is sworn to protect, as Scarecrow returns to unite the super criminals of Gotham and destroy the Batman forever.